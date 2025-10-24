Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems right to keep these posts on the current crisis free for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful!

I am becoming used to Hispanic friends in the United States telling me that they watch themselves when they go out in case Trump’s armed and masked immigration officers sweep them off the streets.

They are not being paranoid. State thugs are arresting wholly innocent Americans for the crime of having the wrong skin colour or accent. Little stories of outrages against common decency pop up every day.

For instance, Leo Garcia Venegas is a natural-born US citizen from Alabama in the American south. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided his workplace and captured him not once but twice. They assaulted him, handcuffed him, and treated him like a criminal.

Venegas is suing because the state’s agents continued to hold him even after he had produced ID. He is hardly alone in that. Journalists working for the progressive US news site ProPublica found 170 cases where US citizens had been detained, cuffed and held incommunicado simply because of their looks and accent.

Naturally, liberals in other countries shake their heads. Trump’s America has become a living nightmare for the world’s progressives – a dystopia where our worst dreams come true.

I am not defending it in any way. But readers need to realise that the supposedly refined and respectable British Conservatives are now more extreme than Trump.

His electoral success has unleashed dark spirits on the Western right. His contempt for the rule of law has made closet extremists come out and announce themselves loud and proud.

Trump is proving that you can break every taboo and still win elections. Never underestimate the appeal of his bad example and the desire to surpass his grim achievements.

Trump targets illegal aliens. At least Venegas and his fellow American citizens can sue ICE agents and uphold their rights.

Our Conservatives, however, have announced plans for the mass deportation of legal residents of the UK. They want retrospective legislation that would remove “indefinite leave to remain” – the status that allows migrants to stay freely and legally

How many are they talking about?

More than 170, I can guarantee you that.

The Guardian’s leader writers say in this morning’s paper that there “would be removals on an epic scale. In terms of total number and as a proportion of overall population, the displacement would exceed the expulsion of Ugandan Asians by Idi Amin’s military dictatorship in 1972”.

Stephen Bush of the Financial Times says that this “scale of population movement is comparable to that which happened with the partition of India and Pakistan and the foundation of the state of Israel.”

They are not in the grip of progressive hysteria. The supposedly moderate Conservatives want the state to strip retrospectively the right to stay in this country of anyone who claims “social protection” – pensions or working age benefits.

If someone worked in Britain for decades – wholly legally, remember – paid their taxes and pension, they would still be driven from their home.

The Tories would smash up families, empty businesses of workers and endure the calumny of tearing away the rights of legal law-abiding citizens.

Traditionalist readers will doubtless be relieved to hear that some things never change, and the Tories will make an exemption for the rich. But anyone whose income falls below “£38,700 for six months or more in aggregate” would be out regardless of whether they claim benefits or not,

Katie Lam, a Conservative politician who is fighting Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage to lead the extreme right, told the Sunday Times that she believed “a large number of people” living legally in the UK should have their right to stay revoked and “go home”.

“What that will leave is a mostly but not entirely culturally coherent group of people.”

I guess that means everyone except white Christians will be in the firing line.

In a depressing coda I Googled Lam and found that she was the descendant of Jewish refugees from the Nazis. Her grandparents’ experience of being persecuted by those who said they threatened the “cultural coherence” of Europe had no effect on her politics whatsoever.

There is no great outcry in the right-wing press or from conservative politicians against mass deportation. The days when they stood up to the injustice of retrospective legislation are long gone.

It has been clear since the British right and Elon Musk started defending the people who incited violence against asylum seekers and Muslims in last summer’s riots that the right-wing press is becoming the far-right-wing.

Since then, we have seen Farage proposing to strip the right to remain from non-European residents (non-European residents, I should add, who overwhelmingly have black or brown skin.)

We are watching, in short, a radicalisation spiral, where no leading figure on the right in the media or in the Conservative party dares speak out against racism and extremism for fear of being cancelled.

The failure of the Conservative government of 2010 to 2024 to control immigration explains part of the rage. So too does the epic failure of Brexit, although none of its supporters has yet dared to own up to their mistake.

For all their failings, however, be in no doubt this bunch of brutes and cowards could still come to power. The centre-left vote in the UK is splintering.

Yesterday the Labour vote in the Caerphilly by-election collapsed. It is very easy to see a unite-the-right movement coming through the middle of a fatally divided left.

As the electoral success of Donald Trump has taught his admirers, every taboo can be broken, every lie can be believed and anything is possible.

