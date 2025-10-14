I want you to learn this quote from Winston Churchill by heart. Indeed, I believe that every schoolchild should be taught it, and every political journalist should repeat it. Even the BBC’s Westminster correspondents, lost in their know-nothing, bantering idiocy, should remember this one moment from British history, even if they forget every other.

It is not one of Churchill’s “we will fight them on the beaches” speeches from the Battle of Britain in 1940.

It comes from 1914, when Churchill was still a member of the Liberal Government before he switched sides and joined the Tories.

It contains a profound truth about the Conservatives – and I would say about the US Republicans too.

There are times when they are out of power that they will do anything, up to and including inciting sectarian violence, to get back in charge again.

You need only look at the UK in 1914, Washington D.C. in January 2021, or the UK again today as Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick compete to unite the right under the bloodied banner of ethno-nationalism.

Speaking in Bradford just before the outbreak of the First World War, Churchill said:

“When social order means the order of the Tory Party, when social order means the order of the propertied classes against the wage-earner, when social order means the master against the man, or the landlord against the tenant, order is sacred and holy, order is dear to the heart of the Tory Party and order must be maintained by force. But if it should happen that the Constitution or the law, or the maintenance of order stands in the path of some Tory project, stands in the path of the realisation of some appetite or ambition which they have conceived, then they vie with the wildest anarchists in the language which they use against the Constitution, against the law, and against all order and all means of maintaining order.”

The historian James Hawes gave me Churchill’s lines in our Lowdown podcast on the supposedly respectable right’s embrace of racism and Trumpism.

Forget all that sentimental trash about one-nation conservatism and noblesse oblige, the Conservative party will behave with a ruthlessness that will take your breath away.

In 1914, as now, a Conservative party, which saw itself as Britain’s rightful rulers, was out of power.

Then as now, it went haywire.

In 1914, the prospect of Churchill’s Liberals giving home rule to the Irish incensed Conservative politicians. They were willing to incite civil war in Ireland in the hope that a crisis would bring the right back into office.

Today, Conservative leaders will go along with blood-and-soil nationalism and white sectarianism if that is the price of regaining control.

This is not a polemical or tendentious argument. It is perfectly clear what they are up to.

It is very easy to see Robert Jenrick outflanking Farage on the right or uniting with Farage in the hope of building a movement that could beat the UK’s bickering and fractured centre-left at the next election.

Say what you like about Jenrick – and there is plenty to say – but he’s sharp-eyed and sharper-elbowed political entrepreneur. A man whose ambition grows in reverse proportion to his conscience, and who will do whatever it takes to win.

And if whatever it takes is inciting sectarian hatreds he is as willing to do that as his predecessors were.

A few years ago, Jenrick was a moderate conservative serving David Cameron. Now he is all over social media and telling Conservative activists that non-white citizens are not integrated. Integration is colour-coded in his new marketing pitch. Or as Jenrick explained