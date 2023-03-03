

Like criminals lying low, the apologists for Vladimir Putin are biding their time, and preparing a cover story. In the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, they echoed Neville Chamberlain and dismissed the war as a “quarrel in a far-away country between people of whom we know nothing”. The far right and left expected their appeals to isolationism to work, as did nervous Ukrainian and Western leaders.



Never make the mistake of thinking that populists are stupid. They have outwitted their supposedly smarter rivals in the college-educated classes for almost a decade. In August 2022, Nigel Farage believed he could still pull his old tricks when he gave a masterclass in the demagogic art of mobilising resentment on GB News, the British equivalent of Fox.





Look at the pain England is suffering, he began. The cost-of-living crisis was threatening mass bankruptcies by Christmas. “Don’t worry,” Farage said with a sarcastic smirk, “the country is in good hands, absolutely”. The screen cut to a picture of the deputy prime minister with his children at a playground – a technique lifted straight from Have I Got News for You. The invasion that mattered wasn’t Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Farage continued, but the “invasion coming across the English Channel. And yet the prime minister, where was he? He was in Ukraine.”



The deputy prime minister, the actual prime minister and, by implication, the whole out-of-touch elite cared for more for Ukrainians than it cared for us. And their grandiose geo-political ambitions were bound to fail. Farage contrasted Putin’s power with the puniness of the West. The exorbitant price of energy showed Putin could hurt us more than Western leaders could hurt him. Farage wasn’t defending Putin, of course, he was just asking the question was it worth the UK suffering for the sake of foreigners, particularly when European support for Ukraine – a corrupt country, he slipped in –was bound to “dwindle”, leaving the trusting, put-upon Brits to suffer alone.



A masterclass, as I said, combining sneers, threats, fake news, victimhood and conspiracy theory.

For once the appeal to selfishness did not work. Not here or anywhere in Europe. On the first anniversary of the February 2022 invasion, 81 per cent of Britons said they wanted Ukraine to win compared to just 3% who backed Russia. State subsidies for energy bills, the scale of Russia’s war crimes, and Ukrainian successes in the field delivered public support.

But so did splits in extremist movements which deserve far more attention than they receive. Unlike their European counterparts, Ukip and its successors, the Brexit party and Reform, are not economic populists campaigning for strong welfare protections for “our” people. The best way to see Faragism is not as a rival to right-wing conservatism but as an extension of its campaigns against immigration, high taxes and the EU.

On Ukraine, however, the Tory right has broken with Farage and Trump. Nowhere in the darkest corners of the Conservative party is there any sign of a weakening in support for Ukraine. It’s hard for many on the left to admit this, but all those donations to the Conservative party from Russian oligarchs do not appear to have purchased backing for Putin.

“An honest politician is one who, when he is bought, will stay bought,” runs the cynical wisdom of American politics. The Tories took Russian money and then ignored Russian interests. Truly, the perfidy of Perfidious Albion knows no limits.

On the far left there is a split between Jeremy Corbyn and his former allies, who cannot stomach Russian imperialism, John McDonnell being the most prominent example. Corbyn’s Stop the War coalition is denouncing them as the equivalent of “Tories” (there is no worse insult in leftist demonology) for making the same argument I made in my bookWhat’s Left almost 20 years ago for supporting Kurdish and Iraqi socialists during the 2003 Iraq war: the Ukrainian left wants Western support and in the name of solidarity Western leftists ought to back it.





As Farage’s isolation has deepened, he has abandoned isolationism as a political selling point. He has given up appealing to the wider public and is shoring up his core supporters with conspiracy theories. Farage no longer feigns indifference to the war, and says we should stay out of it to spare the UK pain. He is engaged with the conflict now but blames NATO expansion for Putin's imperial conquest. The result is a comical symmetry between far right and far left. It's if they've had a bet to see who can best prove the truth of the horseshoe theory.

“I warned in 2014 that EU and NATO expansion would lead to war,” Farage said this week.

As if in reply, Corbyn’s Stop the War campaign boasts of “opposing NATO enlargement and the West’s role in stimulating the conflict”



If it seems as if I am wasting your time on yesterday’s men, look to America. The forces Farage represents in the UK aren't marginal there. I’ve written before about Putin’s appeal to the Trumpist right. For them, Russia represents autocratic power, anti-woke values and a violent threat to the liberal international order. The Western coalition against him is the enemy of everyone who hates cooperation and European unity.

The only plausible challenger to Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 is Ron DeSantis. The governor of Florida is a charmless Nixonian figure, who will pander to anyone from anti-Vaxxers to the surprisingly large number of Americans who believe that liberal cartoonists at Disney are brainwashing their children.

Having sniffed the wind, DeSantis decided last month that isolationism was the winning foreign policy for a man on the make on the US right.

Like Farage, he accused the elite of caring only for foreigners. DeSantis said Joe Biden was angry about the Russian invasion of Ukraine but not about the real invasion of migrants crossing the Mexican border. “So I think while he’s over there, I think I, and many Americans, are thinking to ourselves, okay, ‘He’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home.’”

Like Farage, DeSanits blamed the West for Russian crimes. Biden not Putin was responsible for the war, he opined. “I don’t think any of this would have happened, but for the weakness that the president showed during his first year in office, culminating, of course, in the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan.”

Like Farage, DeSantis believes that war weariness will triumph in the end and there will soon be an opportunity to convince Western voters that it is no longer worthwhile throwing money at a hopeless cause.

The fast way to prevent war weariness is for Ukaraine to win the war. No one can guarantee that Trump or someone like him won’t win the 2024 presidential election. That grim thought ought to inspire us to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs as soon as we can. For there is a fair chance that come January 2025, the United States, the arsenal of the West, will be under enemy control.



