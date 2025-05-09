I try to keep posts about the West’s crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Imagine a Europe that may not be far away.

Imagine a beaten, fractured continent that Russia and America can bully at will. Imagine their tech companies, oligarchs, money launderers, spies, assassins, and protection racketeers operating beyond the rule of law

They will shop in London and Paris. They will spend their summers on the Riviera and their winters in the Swiss Alps. English private schools will perform their traditional role of giving the children of robber barons a coating of respectability. Meanwhile, Europe’s banks will launder the proceeds of crime

In between treating Europeans as servants at a high-class shopping destination, the friends of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will ensure that no government we elect could ever clean up corruption or challenge their power.

Imagine, in other words, Trump and Putin enforcing a neo-colonial settlement on Europe. Beyond the lands the Russian empire is threatening to occupy – Ukraine, the Baltic States, Georgia, and Moldova – Europe would be a collection of isolated countries that the US, Russia and in time China will find easy to manipulate.

A continent that once colonised the rest of the world will suffer neo-colonial rule.

Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President after the end of the British occupation, explained in 1965 that

"Neo-colonialism is based upon the principle of breaking up former large, united colonial territories into a number of small non-viable states which are incapable of independent development and must rely on the former imperial power for defence and even internal security."

Breaking up Europe into non-viable states and making us fear for our security might be a description of Trump and Putin’s plans for Europe.

Or, to look at it another way, imagine that the American and Soviet domination of Europe from 1945-1989 is returning. But this time around Moscow and Washington are allies rather than enemies.

I don’t think I am being paranoid. I am merely taking trends in European politics and in Trump’s United States and moving them up one small step to the next level.

All you need to imagine is:

The rise of the far-right

A Trump-Putin pact

The collapse of the European mainstream

The use of blackmail and terror to enforce compliance

Do you find that hard to imagine?

Come now, as John Lennon said, “It’s easy if you try.”

The rise of the far right

Viktor Orbán already rules Hungary as an autocratic state. He is a vassal of Putin, who opposes sanctions against Russia and attempts to block EU military aid to Ukraine. The Kremlin repays the compliment and praises him as “a wise man with huge experience.”

But then so do Anglo-American reactionaries. Despite or perhaps because of its links to Russia, Hungary has become to the Western far-right what Venezuela, Cuba and the old Soviet Union were to the far-left. It’s a holiday destination where they can strip off whatever commitments to democracy they once possessed.

Roger Scruton, who is still revered in more credulous conservative circles, approved of Orbán’s control of the media and his rigging of the political system. As did the MAGA movement in the US.

“There’s nobody that’s better, smarter, or a better leader than Viktor Orbán,” said Trump as he echoed Putin. “He’s fantastic.”

At present Hungary and Slovakia are the only pro-Putin and Pro-Trump states within the EU – and it is easy to dismiss them as tiny countries of little consequence.

That may be about to change.

The Trump-Putin pact

In Romania this week one of the most telling stories of the past year ratcheted up a notch. It began when the country’s judges and intelligence services moved to stop the anti-Ukrainian politician Călin Georgescu taking power. Georgescu, who also opposed NATO and the EU, came from nowhere to top the poll in the first round of voting for Romania’s presidential election at the end of 2024.

It soon became clear that the reason he could come from nowhere was that Russia had organised a vast social media campaign promising cheap energy and food if voters backed their man. Romanian intelligence services reported that Russian propagandists at Sputnik and RT helped create over 25,000 TikTok accounts to support him.

In March the Romanian Supreme Court banned Georgescu from standing because he “violated the very obligation to defend democracy". They ordered a rerun of the first-round ballot.

To no avail. This week George Simion, Georgescu’s replacement on the far right, won the first round of the presidential election in his place.

As in Hungary, Moscow and Washington are at one in Romania. Russia denounced the supreme court’s ban of Georgescu as “illegitimate” and “a violation of all democratic norms in the centre of Europe.” J. D. Vance denounced the rationale for moving against Georgescu as the result of the “flimsy suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbours.”

A far-right victory will endanger Romania’s Ukrainian neighbour to the north, but Trump doesn’t care about that.

Washington and Moscow are on the same side in Romania, as they are in Hungary, and indeed in Germany as well.

Alternative for Germany is at times little more than a front for Russian power. Yet Vance and the US are desperate to back it too.

Vance virtually demanded that German Christian Democrats bring the AfD into government. When Germany’s intelligence services warned a few days ago that the AfD was a “confirmed right-wing extremist endeavour,” a Kremlin spokesman claimed that the German mainstream was supressing dissent. Meanwhile Marco Rubio chipped in to maintain that Germany was a “tyranny in disguise,”

Washington and Moscow, Trump and Putin: whichever way you roll them they always land on the same side.

It’s not too fanciful to imagine them intervening on behalf of Nigel Farage in the UK or on behalf of Marine Le Pen in France. And I don’t just mean with propaganda campaigns on TikTok and X but with the CIA and FSB running dirty tricks campaigns against mainstream politicians: blackmailing them, spreading kompromat, hacking their emails and twisting what they find.

After all, in 2016, the GRU pulled off one of the greatest coups in the history of Russian intelligence when it helped Trump take power by hacking and releasing the emails of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Incidentally, Marco Rubio was among the senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which concluded in 2018 that Putin had helped Trump by personally ordering the cyber attacks.

Today, Rubio has forgotten all that old stuff about protecting the West from its enemies. He has kissed Trump’s ring, and much else besides. He now serves as Trump’s Secretary of State – and cheers on Putin’s supporters in Germany and the Balkans while he’s about it.

Does anyone looking at how Trump has packed the US military, law enforcement and intelligence services with compliant thugs who will execute his whims, think he would hesitate for a moment before setting the CIA lose on Europe’s liberal democracies. Do they think men as compromised as Rubio will stop him?

Look at how Trump is persecuting lawyers who crossed him in the US. Look at how he pardons his favoured criminals and grants immunity to his supporters.

To top it all, Europe’s liberal democracies look feeble today. And before he is anything else, Trump is a bully who takes a special pleasure in targeting the feeble.

The feebleness of the European mainstream

It is grotesque for Rubio, Vance and Trump’s other cronies to complain about the suppression of dissent in Germany and Romania.

After all, these hypocrites endorse a president who denies the results of legitimate US elections and sets his mobs on Congress. As for the Russian dictatorship’s complaint about “the violation of democratic norms” – you’d need Oscar Wilde’s heart of stone not to burst out laughing.

But “whatabout” is a sneer not an argument.

The awkward fact remains that pro-Kremlin and pro-Trump parties can win large proportions of the vote in Germany and Romania. Banning them or setting the intelligence services on them may be justified on grounds of national security. But the banning orders are admissions of defeat by a political mainstream that cannot defeat them in argument.

I write with some feeling because here in England Nigel Farage has just triumphed in our local elections, despite being a Trump acolyte.

The UK’s Conservative party is a broken force that cannot take him on. But Keir Starmer’s Labour government does not look so different. At no point did it take on Farage’s links with a hostile America that is threatening the UK’s security and economy. The best explanation for the silence was that Starmer did not want to offend Donald Trump.

And acting out of fear of Trump and Putin looks may be our future.

Enforcing compliance

Perhaps there’s no need for CIA operations and FSB disinformation campaigns. Perhaps all that needs to happen is for Trump to abandon NATO.

Writing in the current issue of Foreign Affairs Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage discuss what happens if the US withdraws its guarantees that it will respond to a Russian attack on a NATO member.

If Putin were to threaten the Baltic states: “The combined British and French nuclear arsenals are insufficient to deter Moscow from engaging in nuclear first-use blackmail or conventional threats. In the absence of a credible U.S. security umbrella for Europe, Russia would view NATO as a paper tiger.”

Fix and Kimmage see Moscow picking off European countries one by one. Russia would threaten some with invasion or disinformation campaigns. But offer cheap energy as a reward for good behaviour to others. “By terrifying and tempting Europe, Putin could drive a wedge in the transatlantic relationship and undermine the European project.”

Trump would be involved too. The US right wants the destruction of the EU as fervently as Moscow does because the EU has the power to threaten tech monopolists and impose some controls on corruption.

For, and contrary to many simplistic accounts, MAGA is not a wholly isolationist movement. As Vance and Rubio have demonstrated, the Trump administration wants to interfere in the internal politics of European states and promote the far right. It wants to force us to carry on buying American weapons, and to back away from regulating US tech businesses.

Isolationists wave goodbye and go home.

Trump, like Putin, wants to stay in our faces.

The point of writing about dystopias is to post a warning not to make a prediction. If we don’t act, the writer says in effect, then a grim future awaits.

But I have to say that, after looking at European weakness and the malice in Washington and Moscow, it appears to me that our grim future is too close for comfort. Indeed, it is almost upon us.

