Richard Burger
7h

"Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't out to get you."

Actually Nick Cohen's fever dream is within the realm of the possible. It's the folks not apprehending the gathering storm who are irrational.

I really think Trump is crumbling in the U.S., or at least he's increasingly seen as a destructive fool. His grip on power may weaken. But Europe has to be the bulwark.

John Woods
7h

I doubt if it will come to nuclear threats but Putin is definitely trying to emulate Stalin as master of all he surveys. Britain should join the alliance with France and Germany to guarantee the integrity of fellow members of NATO. In the meantime not nearly enough is being done to assist Ukraine in defeating the Russian invasion. Perhaps it is being kept secret but morale is important in warfare and Russia is still able to break international law by striking civilian targets.

