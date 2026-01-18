Every Western country has cities like Stoke-on-Trent. They are the home of the “left behind,” the alienated white working class, which now embraces populism and nationalism because the old regime failed ordinary people so badly.

Like the mining towns of northern France and the rust belt of the American Midwest, Stoke-on-Trent was once a mighty manufacturing centre – the world’s leading producer of bone China, earthenware and ceramics.

There was a time from the 19th to the late 20th century when no middle or upper-class wedding was complete without the gift of a dinner service from a Stoke potter like Spode or Wedgwood.

As late as 1984, the Stoke potteries employed artists, designers and tens of thousands of often highly skilled workers.

Almost all gone now, along with the coal mines and the steel works. Stoke’s biggest private employer and sponsor of the local football team is Bet365.com, an online gambling outfit, which extracts money from working-class punters rather than providing them with decent jobs

Local kids sit through the winter lessons in classes without heating. Their school swimming pool is closed, and they are too cold to work

“It was hard to concentrate,” Esme a pupil at Trentham Academy, one of the largest secondary schools in the city told the BBC. “I couldn’t stop myself from shivering while I was trying to breathe and to calm myself down while I was trying to do the exam.”

The pupils are on the hard end of one of the great neo-liberal failures of our time: the inability of democratic states to control the private sector.

It explains why billionaires can break rules on media impartiality with impunity and why our rivers are full of human excrement.

Given that the Trump administration has torn up the restrictions Obama placed on Wall Street after the financial crisis of 2008, that same regulatory failure could well explain the next crash to hit us all.

There’s a telling scene in the Big Short, the drama documentary about 2008, showing how supposed regulators weren’t protecting the public but angling for well-paid jobs in the very banks they were meant to monitor. (See above)

If you think conflicts of interest were as bad as they could get then, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to the corruption in Trump’s Washington today.

But before I go global, let’s stay local. My wife is from Stoke, after all, and I know it well.

It is outrageous that poor kids in a destitute city should be treated so badly.

They are suffering because the Labour government of 1997 to 2010 tried to rebuild and maintain schools, hospitals and other public buildings in Stoke and across the country with the Private Finance Initiative (PFI).

I and many others in the 1990s poured scorn on the deals. We did not know the half of it. Only now can we see how deep the scandal runs.