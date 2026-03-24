The only thing worse than living in a country with a royal family is living in a country with royal correspondents.

They cannot tell the truth without fear or favour because, if they lose access to sources close to the King and the Prince of Wales, they are effectively out of a job.

Meanwhile deference and the obsequiousness it inculcates ensure that others must ask the hard questions they duck. So here goes.

Since Sunday, Prince William’s spin doctors have been feeding stories to royal correspondents.

If you want to be vulgar about it – and I do – the briefings prove two points

Prince William is acting as if his father King Charles III may not be with us for much longer. The King is 77 and has been treated for cancer.

To clear his way to the throne, Prince William is posing as a devout Anglican who is fit to be the supreme governor of the Church of England, when he is clearly nothing of the sort.

The briefings began with a strange piece in the Sunday Times, which announced that Prince William had revealed his “quiet faith” and “commitment to the Church of England”.

But it was not Prince William saying that he had a “quiet faith” or any kind of faith for that matter but a “source close to the prince”.

The Sunday Times did not explain what was happening to its readers, royal correspondents rarely do. Instead, it claimed that the unnamed source was speaking to the paper because of the installation of a new Archbishop of Canterbury.

But it is perfectly obvious that Prince William’s courtiers have said he must pretend to be a devout Anglican if he wants to be king. The UK’s monarch is the supreme governor of the Church of England. Under the Act of Settlement of 1701, the monarch has to be in communion with the Church of England, and Roman Catholics are barred from the throne. However absurd it may seem, our head of state is a priest-king.

Like the vast majority of the population, however, Prince William isn’t a true Anglican believer. Rather he is like those pushy parents who start attending Anglican services, not because they have been converted to Anglicanism, but because they want to get their children into a Church of England school in a nice middle-class area.

They perform a charade to advance their interests, and so does the heir apparent.

For all the efforts of courtiers to strong-arm him, Prince William would not allow his unnamed aide to say he believes in the Anglican communion.

The best the “source” could manage was that Prince William’s “feeling is, ‘I might not be at church every day but I believe in it, I want to support it and this is an important aspect of my role and the next role and I will take it very seriously, in my own way’.”

This woozy emphasis on role playing is hardly a declaration of faith.

In any grown-up country the prospect of Prince William’s accession would lead to serious discussion on whether we need a state church. For reasons I will get to, there are good reasons to disestablish it.

But serious journalism and royal coverage do not go together, and the media went along with the act.

The Sunday Times purred that Prince William’s “relationship with the Church will “evolve” from that of previous monarchs, whose strong faith underpinned their reigns”.

In other words, the coming head of the Church of England isn’t a believer. Rather he is a proto-Anglican who may “evolve” like a proto-amphibian flopping onto dry land in the Palaeozoic.

The Sunday Times then put up the historian Tom Holland to justify the deceit. “Being a believer or at least convincingly seeming to be a believer is a job requirement, a necessary qualification,” Holland said. “William can’t really be King if he cannot manage that.” [My Italics]

I know and love Tom Holland – for to know Tom is to love him. But his argument is completely ridiculous and he ought to be forced to do penance for making it.