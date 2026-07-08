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Any case that involves Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, Prince Harry, Sadie Frost Law, and other celebs and politicians alleging invasion of privacy has more than enough news value going for it.

Most people can avoid a dark issue below the surface. But that is no reason for us to duck it.

As you probably heard, the case against the Daily Mail came to a conclusion yesterday with a devastating judgement against the prince and the celebrities.

They alleged that Mail reporters had invaded their privacy by unlawful means. Mr Justice Nicklin threw out every one of their 48 claims.

As devastating as the verdict, however, was the cost of the case: £50 million ($67 million).

When justice comes with price tags like that, it shows that we have a civil law system that denies access to the vast majority of the population.

The prohibitive cost of justice makes the civil courts either a playground for the rich – as in this case – or as a way to intimidate the rest of society through financially crushing legal threats. It ought to be a scandal, and would be a scandal in much of the civilised world.

Europe inherited the Napoleonic Code. Judges have far more power to assess evidence and keep the price of going to court down.

As it is, our system is lawyer-led and lawyer-dominated. Litigating in London is between five and 10 times more expensive than in Paris. Meanwhile, libel cases are 140 to 150 times more expensive.

And yet the left does not denounce it. Indeed, in the UK, we have a Labour government that is happy to attack trial by jury, the oldest protection of liberty we have. It wants to take power from the public in jury rooms, but would never dream of offending wealthy lawyers by seeking to reduce the costs of the civil law even tenfold, let alone 140-fold or 150-fold.

If you doubt me, look at the celebrities’ case and Mr Justice Nicklin’s verdict.

The 11-week trial was a £50 million extravaganza, so wasteful and decadent it looked like the legal equivalent of a Roman orgy. The Royal Courts of Justice substituted for the imperial palace, and KCs in wigs and gowns substituted for courtesans – although, to be fair to the courtesans of ancient Rome, they would never have demanded so much money.

The prince came across as entitled and deceitful – I know, I know, who could possibly have seen that one coming?

His blustering inadvertently showed the urgent need for legal reform…