Two scandals forced King Charles to push his brother into giving up his title of Duke of York[i]. The first reason for the royal shunning is, of course, the Epstein scandal.

I was about to say the media has exhaustively covered it. In fact, we will not know the full truth until Donald Trump releases the files – and, clearly, he has no intention of incriminating either himself or Andrew Windsor.

As concerning is a scandal that receives far less attention: how can such a minor royal be so majorly rich? For alongside all the other forms of obscenity that characterise Prince Andrew’s life sits his obscene wealth.

In the first decade of the century, he had a taxpayer funded job as a special trade representative for the UK.

How noble you might think. Look at how the prince patriotically devoted his time to travelling the world to encourage deals that would grow the British economy. He wanted only to benefit his family’s subjects with no thought for his own self-interest.

A picture of sacrifice, honour, duty.

By the 2010s, however, it was clear that he was living a thousand miles beyond his apparent means.

He could afford to pay from his own funds an out of court settlement to Virginia Guiffre, the poor woman Epstein trafficked to him, of somewhere between £7 million and £12 million. (And then there were the jaw-dropping legal bills). Foreign backers from Kazakhstan enabled him to benefit from profitable property deals that defied rational explanation. Personal loans were paid off by rich men close to power.

The allegedly corrupt side of Prince Andrew’s life won’t go away

The immediate cause of the King’s move against him was the arrival this week of a posthumous memoir from Virginia Guiffre.

But, simultaneously, he is also caught in a Chinese spy scandal, which is gripping the British political class. It reopens all the old questions about his wealth and his immunity.

If you think the corruption of Trump’s America can’t happen in the UK, look at what already happens in our own dear royal family.