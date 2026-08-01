No one looks less like a tough guy than Dr Samir Shah CBE. The BBC’s chair is short, slight, dapper and charming. He abhors strength training in all its forms. Indeed, he once gave me a long lecture on how indifference to sport and an aversion to physical activity were prized parts of his Indian heritage

Let me put it like this. I find it easier to imagine Samir leading the first space mission to the frozen moons of Saturn than visiting a gym.

Yet all of us who worked for him when he was an editor knew that he could turn ferocious when malign interests threatened independent journalism.

As Donald Trump is now learning the hard way

On 27 July, Judge Enjoliqué Lett of the US District Court in Miami told Trump’s lawyers that she agreed with the BBC that Trump must give it access to his potentially scandalous financial records. He must prove that the BBC had caused him “massive economic damage” – $10billion worth, if you believe Trump, which I urge you not to do.

Unless he can wiggle out of it, Trump is facing the exposure of his corruption.

We have become too used to attacking the BBC. Every political faction simultaneously denounces it for being too right-wing and too left-wing, too dumbed-down and too elitist, too pro-Israel and too anti-Israel.

The result is that Shah and the BBC are not getting the credit they deserve. Without wishing to sound too grandiose, in fighting Trump they are not only defending the British public from an outrageous attempt by a recidivist criminal to steal our money, but basic democratic standards.

Unlike the American news organisations and law firms that have paid off the president they are meant to scrutinise, the BBC has surprised its critics, and perhaps itself, by holding the line.

Everyone expected the BBC to crumble in November 2025 when it admitted that, by accident or design, its Panorama documentary series had spliced together clips and made it look as if Trump had ordered his supporters to storm the US Congress.

But ever since that low point, Trump’s confident expectation that he could pocket a fortune has been looking like hubris.