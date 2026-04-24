We are used to denouncing the fake news of the populist right: that Trump really won elections he lost; that Nigel Farage is right to say that crime is rising when it is falling.

The conspiracy theories of the left need to be treated with identical rigour. Here is an expanded version of a piece I did for the Jewish Chronicle on how Zach Polanski is pandering to extremists by pretending that official investigations into anti-Jewish racism are smear campaigns, rather than honest inquiries, and racist violence is more perceived than real.

If we are ever to have a left-wing government worth voting for, we will need to insist that the Greens cut out the fake news.

You cannot understand the wave of violence against Jews in the UK unless you grasp that there is a mobbish constituency that excuses antisemitism by denying its existence.

To his shame, Zack Polanski is pandering to the mob instead of finding the political courage to take it on.

I need to be absolutely clear about the conspiracy theory I am criticising. I am not talking about people who shrug their shoulders and say that the murders of Jews and attacks on synagogues are the inevitable result of the Netanyahu government’s destruction of Gaza and southern Lebanon, and its persecution of Palestinians on the West Bank.

Justifying collective punishment is always an ugly game to play whether it is played by right-wingers who defended Lucy Conolly and others who incited violence against Muslims after Axel Rudakubana murdered schoolgirls in Southport, or by the left.

But that is not what should concern us today.

We are seeing something much darker: the notion that antisemitism is in itself a diabolical Jewish plot; a ruse that cunning Jews play on the good nature of sweet but simple gentiles to generate sympathy and justify the persecution of legitimate critics of Israel. Its proponents turn the world upside down and reality inside out.

Thus, the murder of Jews in Manchester and the attacks on Jewish ambulances in London were false flag operations, as Green candidates and the Liberal Democrat mayor of Bath maintained,