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Writing from London

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Anders's avatar
Anders
4h

And not to forget he masterminded the remain campaign and what a great job he did.

There is one unanswered question what’s wrong with them?

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
1h

Is it not a pity that a Party led by a former Director of Public Prosecutions should be taken in by a huxster like Mandelson? He was an advisor to Gordon Brown in 2008 when Brown’s administration was falling apart. James Purnell resigned from the cabinet and advised David Miliband, who was Foreign Secretary

to resign. If he had resigned Brown would have had to resign. He didn’t because Mandelson advised Miliband of the dangers to the government if he resigned. Instead, Brown went on to lose the 2010 election and subject the country to 14 years of Tory incompetence, inflict the Labour with two of the worst leaders in its history and years of austerity and Brexit.

If Andy Burnham wins Makerfield will he replace Starmer or will the people responsible for the current loss of confidence in the Labour government repeat the failure of 2008? When Thatcher failed to win the leadership ballot in 1990 her entire cabinet told her to resign. What will happen if Burnham beats Starmer in the first ballot of a Labour leadership ballot? Starmer is so much like Brown, both totally unaware of their position in the opinion of voters and willing to continue on to defeat to Reform in 2029.

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