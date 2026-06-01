In the Gulf about 20,000 mariners are trapped on their ships as the standoff between Israel, the United States and Iran drags on.

The heat is extraordinary, the threat of drone attack ever-present, and the smell from the oil fumes overwhelming. These are the men and occasionally the women on the tankers and container ships that allow our world to function.

Hardly anyone talks about them. Previous generations of novelists and journalists described the people who worked the land – even now the BBC broadcasts a programme for farmers every weekday. The socialist movement was inspired by stories of the suffering of the industrial working class. And yet we hardly know anything about today’s Filipino crews and their European officers – even though we depend on them.

Breaking the silence is Horatio Clare who travelled the world on container ships. He knows about the bullying and the occasional murder, but also about the grandeur and romance of life at sea.

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Horatio Clare is the author of ‘Down to the Sea in Ships: Of Ageless Oceans and Modern Men’ and many other beautifully written travel books.

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