Frank Furedi in the 1980s w hen he sucked up to the far left rather than the far right

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To paraphrase Franz Kafka, the populist revolution has receded leaving behind only the stain of a new corruption.

In the United States, Donald Trump promised his supporters he would not ensnare America in yet another war in the Middle East, and has proceeded to do just that. From his point of view, the war provided an excellent excuse for an epic $1.5 billion worth of market manipulation by Trump’s cronies

The cut Trump and his family receive will further push up the running total of his profits from power, which is already in the billions.

One could almost feel sorry for American conservatives. They have been fleeced and duped.

Here in the UK the supporters of Brexit don’t talk about it anymore, so great has been the wealth destruction.

As in the US, it is possible to feel sorry for the duped voters. Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and the rest of the gang promised them that Brexit would “take back control” of immigration. The Brexiteers sole achievement was to stop largely white immigrants coming from the EU, who, if they had a religion, were Christians, and replace them with vast numbers of non-white immigrants from outside the EU, who if they had a religion, were Muslims.

The result is an explosion of racism in the UK the like of which we have not seen since the 1970s.

Meanwhile in Europe, the far-right claims to defend democracy against the elite. In truth it is hideously compromised by its support for Putin and Trump. Nowhere more so than in the case of Viktor Orbán, who has abased himself before Hungary’s old imperial master in Moscow, and presided over levels of corruption that even Trump might envy. Pro-regime oligarchs control 80 percent of the media and as the Financial Times revealed this week receive extraordinary amounts of public money in return.

To keep the racket going, Marine Le Pen, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and (naturally) Vladimir Putin are doing all they can to help Orbán retain power in Hungary’s election on 12 April.

Into this degraded world comes Frank Furedi. He’s a minor figure in Orbán’s entourage, a courtier intellectual, not a power player. He was the guru of the British Revolutionary Communist Party in the 1980s, who told the members of his sect to switch from the far left to the far right. In true Leninist fashion they meekly obeyed their leader and went on to work for Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Viktor Orbán. The slogans changed. The love of authoritarianism remained the same

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Furedi now works for the Mathias Corvinus Collegium, a pro Orbán think tank that received over $1 billion from the Hungarian government. Naturally the supposed defender of democracy and free speech says nothing about Orbán’s control of the media and the gerrymandering of constituency boundaries

“I do think the attacks on Orbán’s government and Hungary over the free media are misconceived,” was the best he could manage when questioned by Index on Censorship.

Furedi is about to publish In Defence of Populism (Polity Press). Although it is as cowardly as his refusal to criticise Orbán, it is worth a glance because it unwittingly reveals how the enemies of the radical right can fight it.

Furedi is the first populist thinker to perform a move I expect we will soon see everywhere. He slyly disassociates himself from the actual records of populists in power so he can avoid responsibility.

“It is useful to distinguish the populist spirit and what animates it from its political representatives,” Furedi says. “Most of the leaders that anti-populists label as populist – such as Viktor Orbán, Marine Le Pen or Donald Trump – would reject this designation.”

If that were not enough, he continues: “I would not characterize the two Trump administrations or even that of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni as representing populism in action.”

Once a communist always a communist, I suppose. Back in the 20th century I asked people in Marxist-Leninist parties how on earth they could still be communists after the crimes of the Soviet Union, Mao’s China and Pol Pot’s Cambodia.

Ah, Nick, they would say. Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot they weren’t real communists. Real communism has never been tried.

As with communism, so with populism.

You want Furedi and all the journalists and influencers who follow him to explain how Trump could lie about the 2020 election and incite his supporters to storm Congress. Ah, but that’s not real “populism in action”.

You ask why a movement which says it supports democracy against the despotic elite is so often found on the side of Russian despotism and against democratic Ukraine. Ah but that’s not real “populism in action”.

You ask what is it about the populist movement that allows it to produce such rapaciously corrupt politicians as Orbán and Trump. Ah, but that’s not…

If Furedi had taken on these obvious questions, he might have produced a worthwhile book. But he didn’t and so he hasn’t.

Instead, like so many other Farage, Trump and Orbán apologists he unwittingly reveals two lines of attack for their opponents.

The radical right claims to be a movement of true patriots. It says that its opponents are either globalists, who have lost touch with their roots and their native working class, or leftists who so hate their country they go along with radical Islam.

You can find both types, to be sure. But the people who are now most likely to betray their country are the people who pretend to love it the most. To varying degrees, Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen in France, the AfD in Germany and most obviously Frank Furedi’s chum Viktor Orbán dismiss the struggle of Ukraine and support Putin. As does Donald Trump.

Once again, the far right is not so different from the far left. Just as supposed socialists would rather ally with counter-Enlightenment Islamists than defend their countries, so the radical right has so lost itself in hatred of the European Union and liberalism it would rather support Putin than defend Ukraine.

Meanwhile the backing for Trump from politicians like Nigel Farage is equally unpatriotic. Trump imposes tariffs on our goods, threatens to invade the territory of our allies in Canada and Greenland and mocks our troops. No true patriot would go near him.

“Patriotism and national consciousness are the foundation of national populism,” Furedi writes. “In contrast, anti-populism is deeply hostile to the cultivation of national identity.”

That is simply not true. Politicians like Farage, Le Pen and Orbán are closer to Putin and Trump than they are to their own people. Their “national consciousness” is made in Moscow and Mar-a-Lago not Manchester and Marseilles.

They claim to be in favour of democracy while all the time supporting autocracy.

Mass immigration and the stagnation in living standards that fuelled the growth of populism are not going away. But the opponents of populism could begin to fight back if they tore apart the radical right’s claims to be patriots and democrats when the record shows that they are little better than a gang of thieves.

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I monitored the extremist propaganda coming out of Furedi’s think tank a few months ago. My account is below.

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