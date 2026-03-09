On 12 April Hungary will test whether European democracy can survive the attack of the autocrats.

Viktor Orbán is running to secure his fourth consecutive term as Hungarian prime minister. Trump and Putin are cheering him on. As indeed is the West’s wider radical right. Ever since the disreputable conservative philosopher Roger Scruton accepted Orbán’s honours in the 2010s (see below), a generation of right-wingers have proved how little they care for free elections and free speech by defending his gerrymandered state.

Orbán hates liberals, migrants and the EU – and that’s enough for them.

According to the opinion polls Orbán’s rival Péter Magyar should win easily. The question is whether Orbán, Putin and Trump will allow a fair election or instead intervene to ensure that the old order survives.

To talk about the future of Europe, I was honoured to be joined by the great historian of modern Hungary Zsuzsanna Szelényi.

Zsuzsanna knew Orbán when he was a liberal back in the 1980s as communism tottered, and has documented his transformation into a conspiracy theorist and thug. She helps run the Democracy Institute Leadership Academy at the Central European University, and is the author of Tainted Democracy, Viktor Orbán and the Subversion of Hungary, which has just been revised and updated.

The omens are not good. It looks as if the forces of reaction are determined to cling on to their loot.

Orbán served Putin well by ordering his propagandists to turn Zelenskyy into a demonic hate figure. In return, the Hungarian opposition alleges that the Kremlin has sent in a team to help Orbán rig the election. Meanwhile the ruling party controls 80 per cent of the Hungarian media, and it is spreading lies about Ukraine which Orbán may use to justify a state of emergency.

Meanwhile the Trump administration is trying to bribe voters. Marco Rubio was in Budapest a few days ago promising financial support for the country but only – and you may have seen this coming – but only if they vote for Orbán. As Zsuzsanna says, Orbán has all kinds of devious tactics he can use to cling on to power.

Below are two long reads from me. The first is on how Roger Scruton paved the way for the acceptance of dictatorship by conservatives. The second is on how Trump is taking Hungarian media-control tactics to the US.

