We’ve always known, haven’t we? I don’t just mean Donald Trump’s critics, but everyone. Even his sycophantic conservative admirers knew it when they disgraced themselves by claiming that people who told truths they dared not admit to themselves, were suffering from “Trump Derangement syndrome”.

The 77,284,118 Americans who voted for Trump last November knew it, unless they were living in a state of unforgivable ignorance. There’s no doubt, however, about right-wing America’s politicians, operators, donors and influencers. They certainly knew. Of course they did.

So did Nigel Farage and the British and European right, who stand exposed now as toadies who put their hatred of liberalism before the defence of their own countries.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron knew when they went to the White House this week and tried to befriend Trump. However much they hoped it wasn’t true, because Europe was not in a fit state to cope with America switching sides, they knew.

And what they knew was that Donald Trump was not just an enemy of the woke but an enemy of freedom. His bloated, swaggering boss-man demeanour had provided evidence enough since 2016. His attempt to overthrow the legitimate results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election was conclusive proof.

We all knew, of course we did, and the clarifying effect of the tyrannical explosion of rage in the White House today is that no one can lie anymore – not even to themselves.

Look at the video of Trump’s attempt to humiliate Zelensky. It’s a mafia operation. So concerned is Trump that the hate should never waver, he calls in his sidekick J.D. Vance to join in the bullying when his energy flags.

Trump and Vance appeal to the whining, snowflake mentality that drives him and his supporters by claiming that Ukraine has never thanked the U.S. for its aid. That’s a lie, as Zelensky tells them. But what does Trump care? He lies constantly about Zelensky being a dictator and Russia being the victim of Ukrainian aggression.

We should stop caring too. Our anger and disgust only reveal our dependence. Surely, we can see that America is now the enemy of European democracy. If you doubt me, ask yourself: When has Trump ever insulted Putin the way he insulted Zelensky?

But you don’t doubt me, do you?

You know.

We all know.

I suppose you could point to all the anti-communist dictatorships the US supported in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America in the Cold War, and ask: Come on, what’s new here? This is what America has always done. And I concede that maybe you have to be a privileged European to be shocked by Trump’s betrayal of a democracy

But when all the caveats have been made, I don’t believe anyone can seriously deny that there is a deep and novel sickness in the American state.

Share

During the Cold War, the U.S. at least had the justification that it was fighting communism. Its crimes were the price of countering tyranny in the Kremlin. Now, it is actively on the side of tyranny in the Kremlin. And that changes everything.

“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” said Thucydides in his history of the Peloponnesian War. And we are in a true Thucydides’ trap now. Trump likes Putin for the same reasons he likes every other dictator he encounters. They share his narcissism, greed, lust for power, pathetic self-pity, and above all else his conviction that might is right.

“You don’t have the cards. You don’t have the cards” Trump repeated as he warned Ukraine that it would have to accept any deal he and Putin negotiated.

He displayed Putin’s colonialist assumption that Ukraine was within Russia’s sphere of influence. Ukraine—and the rest of Europe—must suffer the consequences of whatever the great powers decide.

But Ukraine does have cards. Biden rushed through emergency supplies in the dying days of his administration. Ukraine’s own arms industry is becoming increasingly effective at taking out Russian weapons.

And then there is the rest of us here in Europe. Surely, we must supply Ukraine now. Surely, we cannot allow Trump and Putin to determine Ukraine’s fate like colonial overlords. Surely, we must know that if we do, we will be next.

There was a moment in the staged confrontation in the White House when Zelensky tried to warn Trump:

ZELENSKY: First of all, during the war, everybody has problems. Even you. But you have a nice ocean and don’t feel it now, but you’ll feel it in the future. TRUMP: You don’t know that. You don’t know—don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel.

Trump dismissed the warning because he wants a world where dictators cut deals and help men like him stay in power. We in Europe do not. Nor do we have a “nice ocean” between us and Russia.

Fiendishly hard though it will be, we need to defend ourselves and understand that America is not our friend anymore.

That should not be hard.

Deep down, we all know it’s true. Don’t we?

Give a gift subscription

Share

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself

Click on the pieces below to get a taste of what is on offer. (There’s a free trial for the fainthearted!)