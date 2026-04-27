Writing from London

Writing from London

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
1h

It is one of the problems of Britain being first to industrialise that lies behind the NIMBY and failure to support Care for people unable to care for themselves in old age. Housing is finally getting underway in England but the developers are trying to attach the sewage pipes to the existing sewage system which existing residents know will flood their properties with raw sewage. I can assure you I would be out there with my banner if this was a risk to my property. The Tory administration of 2010-24 was notorious for failing to force developers to build the level of social housing designated in the original planning application so the developers are acting as if these obligations are negotiable. Have you heard of any of these developers being taken to trial?

Care for old people usually means care for poor old people who have no assets and spent their working lives without the means of saving for their old age. My family never had saving to rely on in old age and both my parents died in hospital beds. The only solution that comes to mind is a social fund that can be financed by additional taxation in much the same way that the Beveridge Report envisaged for the Care Act brought in during 1944. Too many people cannot afford to pay into pensions which are privately run and cannot guarantee an adequate income on retirement. I remember Richard Crossman outlining the problem during the Labour government of 1964-70 “if we try to invest the National Insurance premiums on the Stock Exchange we would own the entire stock exchange in less than 10 years”.

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
6m

the uk needs a strong firm leader who is prepared to go the hard yards and is prepared to take the flack

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