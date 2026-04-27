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The UK, like every other country, faces a climate crisis. And yet attempts by Ed Miliband to tackle it are met with incessant political attacks from the right and from his own leader Keir Starmer.

Like most developed countries, the UK faces a housing crisis. And yet attempts to tackle that are met with rampant nimbyism.

We have an aging population. And yet since 2010, every attempt to provide long-term care for the elderly, as Japan and other East Asian countries have done, has failed.

I could go on. And so I am sure could you.

Everyone with eyes to see knows that Brexit was a mistake, but Conservative, Reform and many Labour politicians dare not talk about it.

We can’t even build a railway line from Manchester to London.

To discuss our failure and the inability of the political class to deliver change, I was joined on the Lowdown by John Kampfner the author of Braver New World: The Countries Daring to Do Things Others Won’t, which looks at societies from Morocco to Finland that are facing the great questions of our times rather than sinking into pessimism and cowardice.

You can listen on YouTube above

On Apple here

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Below are two long reads related to our crisis. They are behind the paywall so I should say that, if you can support my journalism, the annual subscription works out at the equivalent of £1.15 ($1.40) – so nothing too bank-breaking.

The first is on the disastrous cult of Brexit on the right (and in the Labour Party) which has made it taboo to ask hard questions about our relations with Europe.

The second was inspired by John’s work and is on our inability to provide long-term care for the elderly. Surely the greatest policy failure of the last 20 years.