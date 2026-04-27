No-can-do Britain
Why we cannot implement serious reform
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The UK, like every other country, faces a climate crisis. And yet attempts by Ed Miliband to tackle it are met with incessant political attacks from the right and from his own leader Keir Starmer.
Like most developed countries, the UK faces a housing crisis. And yet attempts to tackle that are met with rampant nimbyism.
We have an aging population. And yet since 2010, every attempt to provide long-term care for the elderly, as Japan and other East Asian countries have done, has failed.
I could go on. And so I am sure could you.
Everyone with eyes to see knows that Brexit was a mistake, but Conservative, Reform and many Labour politicians dare not talk about it.
We can’t even build a railway line from Manchester to London.
To discuss our failure and the inability of the political class to deliver change, I was joined on the Lowdown by John Kampfner the author of Braver New World: The Countries Daring to Do Things Others Won’t, which looks at societies from Morocco to Finland that are facing the great questions of our times rather than sinking into pessimism and cowardice.
You can listen on YouTube above
On Amazon and on every other app via this link
Below are two long reads related to our crisis. They are behind the paywall so I should say that, if you can support my journalism, the annual subscription works out at the equivalent of £1.15 ($1.40) – so nothing too bank-breaking.
The first is on the disastrous cult of Brexit on the right (and in the Labour Party) which has made it taboo to ask hard questions about our relations with Europe.
The second was inspired by John’s work and is on our inability to provide long-term care for the elderly. Surely the greatest policy failure of the last 20 years.
It is one of the problems of Britain being first to industrialise that lies behind the NIMBY and failure to support Care for people unable to care for themselves in old age. Housing is finally getting underway in England but the developers are trying to attach the sewage pipes to the existing sewage system which existing residents know will flood their properties with raw sewage. I can assure you I would be out there with my banner if this was a risk to my property. The Tory administration of 2010-24 was notorious for failing to force developers to build the level of social housing designated in the original planning application so the developers are acting as if these obligations are negotiable. Have you heard of any of these developers being taken to trial?
Care for old people usually means care for poor old people who have no assets and spent their working lives without the means of saving for their old age. My family never had saving to rely on in old age and both my parents died in hospital beds. The only solution that comes to mind is a social fund that can be financed by additional taxation in much the same way that the Beveridge Report envisaged for the Care Act brought in during 1944. Too many people cannot afford to pay into pensions which are privately run and cannot guarantee an adequate income on retirement. I remember Richard Crossman outlining the problem during the Labour government of 1964-70 “if we try to invest the National Insurance premiums on the Stock Exchange we would own the entire stock exchange in less than 10 years”.
the uk needs a strong firm leader who is prepared to go the hard yards and is prepared to take the flack