If you want to situate the lies of politics and the concentration of wealth and power in a single address, you couldn’t do better than One Hyde Park, London SW1X 9SH.

There you can find some of the greatest hypocrites and most expensive apartments in the world.

The flats were developed by the Candy brothers – Christian and Nick, who like so many men on the make in London have found their fortunes by serving the super-rich. Their contemporaries were bankers who laundered the global oligarchy’s money, or lawyers who hammered the oligarchy’s critics in the libel courts, and headmasters of private schools who welcomed oligarch children into English ladies and gentlemen – or simulacrums thereof – for a fat fee.

The Hyde Park apartments can go for £45 million or more to Russians, Qataris and billionaires from the world over. The Candy brothers aim to please and decked their development in the international plutocratic style. The apartments are pierced by 213-foot-long mirrored corridors of glass, anodized aluminium, and padded silk.

But to my guest on the Lowdown podcast Peter York what makes One Hyde Park so emblematic of our corrupted times is that Nick Candy is now treasurer of Nigel Farage’s Reform.

On the one hand he has become a billionaire with a penthouse in One Hyde Park by catering to the needs of the world’s richest migrants.

On the other, he finances Farage as Reform denounces migrants.

On the one hand, Farage claims to be for the white working class

On the other, Reform courts crypto billionaires.

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Peter York is the ideal person to discuss wealth and power.

In the 1980s, he and Ann Barr documented the style of the English upper class inhabitants of Chelsea and Belgravia in their Official Sloane Ranger Handbook. The book was one of the bestsellers of the age. No one knew back then that the 1980s were to be the last time in history that the British upper class would dominate London’s richest areas.

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Not everything is about the grim news cycle. As a taster here are three long reads that step back to take a wider look at our culture.

All the best,

Nick

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The first is on how Brexit drove England’s greatest novelist on her country

Brexit, Hilary Mantel and England’s endless lies

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The second is one I hugely enjoyed researching and which remains all-too topical: How today’s right is imitating yesterday’s left by betraying their country

A better class of traitor

The BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

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Finally for a bit of fun here is a piece on why language policing never works

Progressives don’t change the world by changing language

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