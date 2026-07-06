Writing from London

Writing from London

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Richard Naftalin's avatar
Richard Naftalin
8h

Very entertaining and thought provoking talk. What would be interesting to explore further is the question why London in particular? Why do not New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Madrid, Berlin, Rome attract the same infestations? But perhaps they do? Or does London have a special appeal? Perhaps because the historically compliant Government has cultivated generations of non-doms and allowed the necessary infrastructure to prosper; the private banks, the complicit media, the British Establishment acting as butlers and janitors, to which your guest alluded ... surely panders to this bunch of super rich who operate and live within gated communities can be found everywhere where there is a relatively safe place for vampires?

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matthew bowles's avatar
matthew bowles
10h

Good work! But,

'...headmasters of private schools who welcomed oligarch children into English ladies and gentlemen – or simulacrums thereof – for a fat fee'. Doesn't make sense. Is this an AI mistake?

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