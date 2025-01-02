The New Year edition of the Lowdown is up. I am joined by Tim Walker and Nick Tyrone to look at our prospects in a world where Trump is returning – older, crankier and meaner.

We discuss how Western governments are kidding themselves when they act as if they can carry on as before.

The deep depression hanging over the UK.

Why Brexit never ends

And nor apparently does the suffering in Gaza.

You can listen here on Apple

On Spotify

And everywhere else via this link.

Between Christmas and New Year, I did not concentrate on the wretched political world, but instead put up long reads on writers I admire: Hilary Mantel, Arthur Miller, Christopher Clark, J.K. Rowling, Rafael Behr, Christopher Hitchens, and Anne Applebaum.

Full links below. If you are not a paying subscriber, you can sign up at the ridiculously low cost of £1.15 ($1.40) a week. There’s a free trial too.

