Photo by Mohammed Ibrahim on Unsplash Netanyahu’s brutality flourishes in a world without restraints

The world changed for the worse with Trump’s return to power. It’s degenerated so far, so fast, many of us cannot yet comprehend its ugliness.

Put simply there is no longer a great liberal power on the planet – as the luckless people of Ukraine and Gaza have found to their cost.

The US, China, India and Russia are all under the control of strongman leaders who don’t give a damn for liberal niceties. In Russia, Putin’s authoritarian rule ensures there is no domestic opposition to his Ukraine war, which has, if we can forget about Ukrainian suffering for a moment, killed and maimed hundreds of thousands of Russians.

Without dissent, Putin can do as he pleases.

Meanwhile Donald Trump’s support for Netanyahu means that the Israeli far right can strut like a playground bully and treat even mild attempts to alleviate Palestinian suffering with absolute contempt.

Before I go any further, I should say that I am called “Cohen” – as you may have noticed.

Periodically, I have had to correct supposed leftists when they claim that self-interested Jews shut down debate by pretending that “all criticism of Israel is antisemitic.” I point out, often forcefully, that anti-Jewish hatred did not die with fascism and it remains a real force in the world.

But here’s the rub. Netanyahu does indeed dismiss all criticism of his version of Israel as antisemitic. He feeds racism against Jews by acting out racist stereotypes.

When France, the UK, Canada and Australia said they wanted to move the cause of a just settlement for Palestinians forward by recognising a Palestinian state, Netanyahu claimed that they were motivated by anti-Jewish hatred.

His back secured by Trump, he could dismiss modest proposals from old allies and scream that Macron was fuelling “the anti-Semitic fire” in France by rewarding “Hamas terror” and emboldening “those who menace French Jews.”

Likewise, when Australia recognised a Palestinian state, Netanyahu accused its Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, of being “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.”

To say these charges are hysterical smears is to understate the case against Netanyahu.

It is a sign of the brazenness of our age that he can abuse liberal democracies on the most mendacious and most self-serving of pretexts secure in the knowledge that Trump will cheer him on

A story which broke earlier this week exemplifies the imperiousness of the radical right better than any denunciation I can make.

It took place far from the smashed homes of Kyiv and Gaza in Albanese’s Australia.

The secret service lodged documents at the Supreme Court of New South Wales. They showed that in October last year terrorists – or rather Iranian hirelings – went to Sydney’s Bondi Beach to put Jews in harm’s way.

They planned to attack Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher fast food business that sells fish and chips, that great Jewish contribution to Anglo-Saxon cuisine, to surfers and sunbathers.

They were directed by Sydney criminal Sayed Moosawi, who went under the alias “James Bond”. The cut-price 007 used Iranian money to hire local thugs associated with a biker gang to go after Jews.

They looked the part as they dressed in ski-masks.