Today, like so many other days since 7 October 2023, reasonable people all over the world are asking: why the Gaza war cannot stop? First, the suffering of the families of the massacred Israelis at the hands of Hamas and now the suffering of the people of Gaza at the hands of the Israeli military.

Enough already. Surely?

As the UN said that Israel was subjecting the people of Gaza “to forced starvation,” a potential peace deal from the US arrived.

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages and the bodies of eighteen others, who died in its custody, in return for a temporary ceasefire. At the time of writing, Hamas was refusing to sign because it wanted Trump to guarantee an end to the war – and to its continuation in power.

Journalists and commentators have an incentive to be pessimistic because, as doomscrolling shows, despair sells better than sex. It may be that by the time you read this a lasting settlement will have been reached.

All reasonable people must hope so.

But the trouble with reasonable people is that they do not understand extremists. And the extremists in this conflict have all the power.

Let’s start with Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli far right. The hatred directed at Israel can blind people to a fact, which is obvious to most Israelis: on its own terms, the Netanyahu government has been an abysmal failure.

The men, who claimed that they were the tough guys, who would keep Jews safe, presided over the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. As with Trump, as with Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and the Brexiteers, it’s always the people who boast of their patriotism and denounce their opponents as traitors, who do the greatest damage to their country.

Netanyahu needs the war to continue. As long as the fighting lasts, he can postpone elections and a commission of inquiry into the failures of 7 October. Meanwhile any compromise peace deal that does not involve the destruction of Hamas would lead to far-right parties bringing down his government.

The logic of his catastrophic failure pushes Netanyahu to keep the war going and accept only temporary ceasefires.

It also leads him to undermine Israeli democracy as he seeks to purge judges and officials who might hold him to account and put sycophants in their place.

Thus Maj. Gen. David Zini, who Netanyahu made head of the security service Shin Bet, told colleagues in the military: “I’m against hostage deals. This is an eternal war.”

Of course it is. It has to be. If the war stops, then his boss falls.

That logic of catastrophic failure also leads to Netanyahu staying silent about the fate of Gaza.

The Israeli writer Jack Khoury described three options in Haaretz. A full-scale Israeli reoccupation of Gaza and, possibly, the mass deportation of Palestinians – and believe me there are men in the Israeli government who would do that.

Second, the expulsion of Hamas and the incorporation of Gaza into a Palestinian state – which the Israeli right will never allow.

Or, and most likely,

“In the absence of a clear Israeli decision about Gaza's future, the Strip will be abandoned to militias. It'll quickly become the Mogadishu of the Middle East: an armed-to-the-teeth no-man's land – a place saturated by extremist ideologies where mercenaries distribute food, while power brokers in Israel and among the Palestinians profit at the expense of civilians.”

What about Hamas? It too is responsible for a catastrophic failure. The attacks of October 2023 were a disaster for the Palestinian cause – maybe one of the greatest disasters in Palestinian history, and that is saying something.

They led to Israel destroying Gaza, humiliating Hezbollah and Iran, setting in motion the events that led to the toppling of the Assad regime, decapitating Hamas itself, and killing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Ahmad Sharawi, who analyses Palestinian opinion, said that the poll findings in Gaza have been saying for months that,

“Hamas dragged the enclave into a catastrophic war, used civilians as human shields, and crushed dissent to stay in power. It’s clear — Hamas doesn’t care about Gazans, only about its own survival.”

Like Netanyahu, Hamas can never admit its mistake. It must vindicate its Islamist ideology, and prove to itself, if no one else, that it is not a historic failure.

For this reason, and whatever you think of them, the governments of the UK, France, Germany, and – God help us – Trump’s America are right to apply whatever pressure they can.

Let’s hope I am wrong. But no one ever lost money betting in favour of pessimism in the Middle East.

