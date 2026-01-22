Charlie Kirk in 2023 [ CREDIT: Wiki Commons ]

On 26 January the Israeli government will debase the once noble struggle against anti-Jewish racism and give a free pass to the fascist and Islamist conspiracy theories it inspires.

At the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem next week it will award a posthumous medal for “contributions to the global fight against antisemitism” to Charlie Kirk, the American right-wing activist who was assassinated in September.

By any reasonable standard Kirk revelled in antisemitic conspiracy theories. He baited Jews and promulgated classic fascist (and Islamist) fantasies about Jewish power.

“Radical open-border, neoliberal, quasi-Marxist policies, cultural institutions, and nonprofits” are a “beast created by secular Jews,” Kirk declared on one occasion. “And it’s not just the colleges; it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it,” he added as he expanded on the theme.

Such was their supposed power, Jews had flooded the country with the very Muslims who now threatened Jewish lives.

For all that and much more, the Israeli government is honouring him because it is a far-right regime that is running out of allies. And if the only place to find allies is among antisemites, then it is happy to do just that.

I hope I am not throwing the “far-right” label around like a student agitator on Twitter .The enormous civilian casualties in Gaza were inflicted by a government whose members include finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, men who believe in the forced expulsion of Palestinians and the treatment of civilians as combatants.

“There are no uninvolved civilians in Gaza,” Ben-Givr said with psychopathic relish last year.

The Israeli government and the European and American radical right appear to share the same enemies: Muslims and leftists. But appearances deceive because antisemitism is never far from the surface of far-right politics, as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes are proving in the US.

Only the other day, Fuentes told Tucker Carlson that, “we are done with the Jewish oligarchy. We are done with the slavish surrender to Israel, the wars, the foreign aid, the policing of antisemitism, the Holocaust religion and propaganda.” Meanwhile Owens has been dropping lugubrious hints that “top Jewish donors” were behind Kirk’s murder.

Carlson and his friends raise the prospect of the US right abandoning Israel. To prevent it, the Netanyahu government is redefining antisemitism with a manoeuvre that is simultaneously disgraceful and sly.

The far-right faction now in power in Jerusalem will welcome and honour antisemites on two conditions:

They hate Muslims more than they hate Jews.

They confine their fascistic conspiracy theories to liberal Jews while giving conservative and indeed far-right wing leaders of Israel a free pass.

Charlie Kirk fitted the new criteria so well he might have been made to measure.

No matter that he promulgated lies about Jewish power that were no different from the ravings of Iran, Hamas and the worst elements of the Western left. He opposed Palestinian rights and that was good enough for Bibi.

I should not have to say that I don’t rejoice in Kirk’s death or support political violence. But the image of Kirk as a simple conservative Christian, that so many have fostered since his murder, is ridiculous.

Look at the record of the man the supposed defenders of the Jews in the Israeli government are about to honour for “fighting antisemitism,” and grasp how deep the rot has set.