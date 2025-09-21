Israel attacks the Gaza Strip [Source: Wiki Palestine (Q117834684) ‏‏}



At the time of writing Israeli forces are turning Gaza into the Dresden of the 21st century. Benjamin Netanyahu’s own generals have told him that there is no prospect of a military victory. The families of the hostages Hamas took during the atrocities of October 2023 are on the streets protesting, and every Western country, with the notable exception of Trump’s America, is outraged.

And how does Israel’s far-right government respond? It cries “antisemitism” as it turns the home of two million people into rubble.

To stay only with the Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar. After the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez supported pro-Palestinian demonstrators, ““an antisemite and a liar.” When a report from the UN declared famine in Gaza, Sa'ar said its authors were "notorious for their antisemitic positions."

In Israel, Europe and the US, the fight against antisemitism, once crucial to the struggle against the fascists of the 20th century, has been appropriated by elements of the far right of the 21st.

In this craven new world:

“Israel has turned antisemitism into a powerful diplomatic weapon. Its conservative government has greatly expanded the concept. Any criticism is antisemitic; every opponent is an enemy; every enemy is Hitler; every year is 1938.”

And, no, that is not a radical Islamist, or a neo-Nazi or a hate-filled leftist talking, but Avraham Burg, former speaker of the Israeli parliament (Knesset).

It’s not as if anti-Jewish racism has gone. Everywhere I go, I see Jewish institutions that need police protection. It’s got so bad that three-quarters of Jewish students say that they their hide religious identity.

Hardly anyone who isn’t Jewish notices, but when Russia or any other country goes to war, thugs do not target Russians in London, Paris and New York. When Israel fights, however, antisemitic attacks on Jews explode. Meanwhile, one need only read Hamas’s founding covenant to see it took a large part of its ideology from the Nazis.

But no amount of racism excuses the tactics of the far right – not least because they are dangerous for Jews as well as Palestinians.

We are witnessing the culmination of an effort going back 20 years to redefine criticism of Israel as antisemitic, even when that criticism comes from within Israel.

Netanyahu and Trump don’t seem to care that they are discrediting the fight against antisemitism by making most of the world see it as a scam. One can already picture the grateful reaction of conspiracy theorists everywhere as the far right hands them a free pass

The story of how we got here is brilliantly told in Mark Mazower’s On Antisemitism, which Allen Lane will publish later this week.

Mazower is a historian of fascism, who teaches at Columbia University. From the point of view of this book, Columbia was a useful supplier of anecdotes. It was convulsed by student protests after Hamas’s October 2023 attacks on Israel, and the Trump administration punished it for its alleged tolerance of antisemitism.

As I read him, I remembered anecdotes of my own. I have lost count of the number of times people on the left have attacked me for supporting the Israeli right – even when everything I said and wrote made it clear that I opposed it.

They were engaged in a classic racist tactic: the assumption that minorities are not loyal to their countries but to a supra-national power: “Israel,” “the Jews”.

What a terrible way to behave, I hear you cry. But since at least 2018, that racist tactic has been the official policy of the Israeli state. Like so many other roads to Hell, it began with good intentions.