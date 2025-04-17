In the Lowdown podcast, I have an ominous conversation with Phillips O’Brien, Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews. He is a military historian, and the author of many important books on the Second World War. But for our purposes, his public interventions—via his Substack newsletter and mainstream journalism—matter most. Phillips is one of the best analysts of the war in Ukraine and one of the most incisive critics of the betrayals of his native America.

His message is grim:

NATO is dead, and the US under Trump will not fight for Europe if Putin attacks.

Even the U.S. nuclear guarantee is gone. “I would argue that the United States would never use nuclear weapons or even threaten to use nuclear weapons to protect Europe now.”

The limits on Trump’s power have evaporated. Trump’s hold over the Republican base terrifies the “fraudulent” American right. It will now rationalise any crime he commits.

CIA agents Phillips has interviewed believe that the only reason to doubt that Trump “is not what we classically consider a Russian agent is that he’s too obvious.” A real agent would not be so blatant about serving the Kremlin’s interests.

Trump is ensuring that Ukraine is running out of weapons, particularly supplies for Patriot air defence systems.

European governments have not grasped “the immediacy of the moment.” They still think that maybe Trump will come around and everything will be all right. They don’t understand that Trump does not want Europe to matter in the world anymore.

The UK should rejoin the EU as a matter of urgency. Starmer should realise “that the old system is gone and is not coming back” and should prioritise the defence of Europe.

We are seeing a “more distilled, pure Trump.” He’ll do whatever he wants to do now.

You can also listen on Spotify here

Or on any other player via this link

Leave a comment

Share

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself

Click on the pieces below to get a taste of what is on offer. (There’s a free trial for the fainthearted!)