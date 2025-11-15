BBC Panorma from October 2024. It was never available in the US and is no longer available in the UK

Donald Trump is attacking Britain. The most corrupt president in modern American history wants to take fantastic sums from British licence fee payers

“We’ll sue them,” he told reporters on Air Force One overnight. “We’ll sue them for anywhere between a billion and five billion dollars.”

By splicing together clips of Trump speaking just before his supporters stormed Congress in January 2021, the BBC’s Panorama documentary made it look as if Trump was ordering them to “fight like hell” against the security guards protecting American legislators.

Unfortunately, whatever else Trump did, he didn’t do that.

There remains a good case for saying that Trump incited violence. But the BBC did not present it. At best it was guilty of making a mistake, at worst it was lying

Good journalists and anyone else who takes on powerful criminals learn a hard lesson.

They can lie all the time and get away with it. You make one mistake, and they will destroy you for it.

GB News’s Bev Turner is not a good journalist. She works for a right-wing channel that, somehow, escapes broadcasting law’s impartiality requirements.

She interviewed Trump as if she was on bended knee and did not ask a single tough question.

“You’ve proven that leaders don’t just sit around!” she cried at one point. “You’ve done so much in such a short space of time!” she burbled at another. On and on it went, until she hit rock bottom with a gushing cry of “you’ve got this amazing family!”

With her encouragement Trump announced that he has an “obligation” to sue the BBC because: “This is beyond fake. This is corrupt.”

You could hear the wolfish glee in his voice. As he has done throughout his career, he was presenting himself as the victim rather than the victimiser.

The actual people of Great Britain are nothing like GB News presenters. We are true patriots who do not worship foreign strongmen and profoundly disapprove of Donald Trump

The idea we must pay him vast sums is abhorrent. If the BBC gave Trump our money, it would be as if we were paying off a racketeer. The backlash against the BBC would do immense damage to what is, for all its faults, an essential national institution,

British legal commentators are filing pieces saying that there’s no need to worry because Trump doesn’t have a case.

I hope they are right. But they may be wrong. Remember my line about criminals seizing on your one mistake. Here’s how the criminal in the White House may yet shake this country down.