Starmer flatters Trump - again [CREDIT: The White House]

Lord Palmerston, Britain’s prime minister from 1855 to 1865, laid down the law for hard-headed politicians and diplomats

“We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”

There are few successors to Palmerston in Whitehall today – or so it seems at NATO headquarters in Brussels, or in half the capitals of Europe.

No one dares define the circumstances in which it would be in Britain’s and Europe’s interests to break the alliance with the United States and its criminal leaders.

If the prime minister was a true defender of the national interest, he would be drawing redlines and telling the public that

Trump’s threat to seize Greenland is an unjustified land grab that could destroy Nato

The kidnapping of Putin’s ally Maduro could inaugurate a world dominated by rapacious empires in which the UK and Europe would be the playthings of the great powers.

A s long ago as 2019, Fiona Hill, the Russia expert who served in the first Trump administration, warned that the Russian government had been “signalling very strongly that they wanted to make a… swap agreement between Venezuela and Ukraine”

Trump can’t be trusted. He sounded like a demented tyrant when he said on Wednesday that the only constraint on his power was his “own morality.”

Trump’s foreign policy aims – to dominate the Americas and support the European far right – leave no room for defending the West.

The United States is not our “eternal ally,” Starmer might conclude, as he announced that the UK would join with the EU in imposing tariffs on Washington if it invaded Greenland.

“The lesson is that bullies only back down when they are confronted.”

He won’t do it. Nor will the Conservative party or the “serious” foreign policy commentariat – such as it is.

In private politicians and diplomats give 1001 good reasons to appease Trump. We depend on American intelligence and weapons. Our militaries are integrated. For the sake of Ukraine, we must flatter and appease the mad king on the Potomac.

Even though their excuses ring true, they are in bad faith.

The reality is that the British foreign policy establishment is paralysed.

The UK is not setting out its red lines and saying that, if Trump crosses them, it’s over. In all their forward planning meetings and “blue skies thinking,” our leaders never imagined a world where the US would not defend Western democracy. And even though that world is now glaring at them, they cannot acknowledge its existence.

You see elite disorientation everywhere.

The New Statesman asked a Labour strategist why the party didn’t hammer Nigel Farage for his associations with Trump, a man most British people deplore. “We are in government now,” he replied. “We can’t do that.”

To be blunt – because someone has to be – the Labour party will not attack a right-wing swindler for fear of offending Donald Trump. It would rather Farage took power than cross MAGA.

It’s not that the courtesy is reciprocated. Vance and Musk constantly attack the UK. They don’t care if they offend the Labour government. They don’t say, “Keir Starmer is our ally, we can’t do that.”

On the contrary, the avowed aim of the new US national security strategy is for the Trump administration to encourage the rise of “patriotic European parties”. In other words, Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, the Alternative für Deutschland, Viktor Orban and every other Putin-loving, thug, screamer,anti-vaxxer, incel, liar and racist conspiracist in Europe are America’s friends now.

A relationship where one side stays silent while the other side attacks isn’t a “special relationship” It’s an abusive relationship

And one Britain’s foreign policy establishment cannot acknowledge let alone escape.

In an interview with Sam Friedman of Comment is Freed, John Bew reveals the extent of the wishful thinking,

Anyone who knows Bew’s work will know I am not picking on a soft target.

He’s been a biographer of Castlereagh and Attlee, a professor at King’s College, London, and foreign policy adviser to four successive prime ministers – Johnson, Truss, Sunak and Starmer.

In other words, he’s a serious man. Yet he still cannot face the world as it is.

Trump’s return to power was “highly challenging,” Bew conceded

“But there is something to work with. He feels quite personally about Ukraine, in a way that’s hugely problematic for the UK, but he has affection for the UK, deep affection, which is actually more manifest this time around. He’s got a good functioning relationship with Starmer. I was there for the early setting of that relationship. It is important.”

You can measure the delusion by counting the euphemisms. Trump “feels quite personally about Ukraine.” For goodness’ sake, what Bew means is that Trump hates Zelensky, lies about Russian responsibility for the war, and appeases Putin.

But it’s not just his inability to speak English plainly that afflicts Bew. Along with many others in what we used to call the British establishment, he is convinced that we can flatter Trump into supporting Western democracy by playing to his Scottish root, perhaps, and maybe throwing in another stay with the King at Balmoral if that doesn’t work.

Bew and Starmer are not wholly deluded. Trump is a man child. You can buy him off with flattery or buy him off directly with straight bribes as American criminals looking for pardons have done.

But never fall for the illusion that he and the rest of the US far right don’t mean what they say. However corrupt they are, they will not sell out their imperialist and authoritarian project.

The American journalist Charlie Sykes, who saw Trump outplay so many Republican politicians, describes what we are seeing now in Britain as “a failure of imagination”.

Like von Papen and the other German leaders who thought they could manipulate Hitler, so many modern politicians, first in America and now in Europe, think that they can manipulate Trump.

They fail because they lack the imagination to grasp that the extreme right is not putting on a performance but means what it says.

I have sympathy for Starmer. I fully accept that we and the rest of Europe are over-dependent on the US, and the choices we face are hideous.

But he needs to find the courage to face the world as it is, order the increases in defence spending we will need, and the tell the public the hard truth,

We have no eternal allies. Nothing last forever. America is no longer our friend. Indeed, it may soon be our enemy.

