The vast majority of the British public loathe Trump . Despise him , including many Reform voters I suspect .

Personally speaking I am sick and tired of feeling like a punch bag for the American far right . I want Starmer to take a stand against these ignorant , corrupt and entitled fools .

That would galvanise some much needed support and pride having some clear water between him and Farage and no doubt Badenoch . Watch then Farage attack Starmer for standing up for British values . Yes of course there would be fallout but a day of reckoning is fast approaching anyway . Be empowered Starmer not impotent and instead constantly trying to hug a thug . This country is under attack . Defend it .

I read Cohen’s piece and felt the cold breeze of anxiety run through me , the kind that comes when something you’ve assumed your whole life quietly stops being true.

For as long as I can remember, the idea of the United States and Britain drifting into open estrangement lived somewhere between abstract and unimaginable. You could argue about policies, about wars, about presidents, but the underlying assumption never moved. The alliance held. The floor stayed solid.

What’s unsettling now isn’t just Trump’s behavior. It’s the way so many leaders seem unable to say, plainly, that the floor has shifted. They circle the reality. They rename it. They soften it. They talk about managing relationships and preserving space and avoiding unnecessary friction. All reasonable instincts, until they become habits of avoidance.

I don’t envy anyone trying to govern through this moment. Dependency is real. Military integration is real. Intelligence sharing is real. None of that disappears because the moral ground underneath it starts cracking. I understand the impulse to keep your head down and hope the weather passes.

But there’s a difference between patience and denial. And the thing Cohen keeps pressing on is how quickly caution turns into paralysis when no one is willing to name a boundary.

What struck me most wasn’t the argument about Greenland or tariffs or even NATO. It was the deeper discomfort, the sense that entire political classes are stuck inside an old mental map. They’re still navigating by landmarks that no longer exist, insisting that with enough tact and flattery they can guide a movement that’s telling them, out loud, that it doesn’t share their goals.

I’ve seen this kind of thinking before. The belief that extremism is mostly posture. That if you don’t provoke it, it won’t fully reveal itself. That access equals influence. That silence buys safety. History has a long record of how that works out, and it’s not comforting.

There’s also something quietly corrosive about watching one side tiptoe while the other side shouts. When attacks are met with restraint, and restraint is never reciprocated, the relationship changes whether anyone admits it or not. What’s left isn’t partnership. It’s exposure.

I don’t hear Cohen calling for theatrics or grand gestures. I hear him asking whether leaders can bring themselves to speak honestly to their own publics. To say that alliances are not sacred objects. They’re living arrangements. They survive on shared interests and shared limits. When one side stops honoring those limits, pretending otherwise doesn’t preserve stability. It just delays the moment of adjustment.

Maybe that’s the hardest part. Adjustment costs. It asks voters to grow up. It asks governments to spend more, plan longer, and accept discomfort. It asks leaders to tell truths that won’t poll well. That’s a tall order in any era.

But refusing to face reality has its own cost. And that cost compounds quietly, until the choices narrow and the language of necessity replaces the language of choice.

I don’t know where this ends. I only know that silence has never been a strategy for long. It’s a pause. And pauses, sooner or later, end.

The question is whether we choose our reckoning while there’s still room to maneuver, or wait until history chooses it for us

