Nigel Farage claims he is a British patriot. He beats his chest and declares he loves this country. Abroad, he denounces all the liberals and elitists who sold us out to the foreigners in the EU. Back home, he denounces the multicultural establishment for failing to stop Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls.

He’s against selling out to foreigners and he’s against child abuse.

Or so it seems.

Farage’s supporters appear to agree. When they gathered at a mass “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London in September, shaven-headed men chanted “Starmer is a paedo”

Outside Downing Street, a banner read “KEEP OUR GIRLS SAFE” above a picture of a man in a keffiyeh, riding off with a teen on a moped.

Tommy Robinson led the protest and Elon Musk, the richest and most malicious billionaire in the world, attended via video link. I never let Musk’s name pass without adding that he incited insurrection on that day, as he called on the British far right to seek the “dissolution of Parliament”.

“Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Never forget that Musk, the world’s richest man, and Trump’s United States, the world’s most powerful country, will use their wealth and influence to promote extremism here in Britain, in Germany and across Europe.

But let me put that danger aside today, and stick with child abuse. Like Farage, like Robinson, like all the geezers who smell of pubs and Wormwood Scrubs, Musk is dead against the paedos and the nonces.

Isn’t he?

Maybe you remember that a few years back Musk announced to his vast Twitter (X) following that Vernon Unsworth was a “paedo.” God only knows why he did it. Drugs? Mental illness?

As it turned out, Unsworth was a brave man who was selflessly leading the rescue of children trapped in a Thai cave system.

Even Musk had to apologise. But he wanted no one to doubt that he was committed to opposing child abusers. He went all in on the QAnon conspiracy theory that a clique of powerful men were abusing children.

Say what you like about them, but surely Musk and Farage are united in their determination to protect our kids.

Until, that is, there is money at stake.

In the autumn Musk’s engineers altered the protocol for Grok, the AI chatbot that runs on his X (Twitter) site, to allow its image generator to make child pornography.

The bot’s instructions state that “teenage or girl does not necessarily imply underage”. The instructions emphasize that the bot should not observe any restrictions on the darkness or violence of sexual content, the Atlantic reported. Taken together, these updates allow the bot to create realistic images of real, living “teenagers” or “girls” – along with adult women or anybody else – for the sake of users’ sexual gratification.

The British government just may, finally and belatedly, draw a line in the sand and act to ban X until it stops producing child pornography.

Rather than say he would avoid a ban by doing just that, Musk claimed that Britian was the modern equivalent of Mussolini’s Italy or Hitler’s Germany

Musk posted: “Why is the UK government so fascist?” In separate posts hours earlier, Musk said the UK wanted to “suppress free speech” and referred to the country as “prison island.” He then showed an AI image of Keir Starmer in a bikini.

What a wag, eh.

X now says that child pornography would only be available to paying customers – as if, somehow, that makes it better.

And Nigel Farage, the supposed patriot, the supposed enemy of grooming gangs and foreign interference in Britain, went along with a foreign plutocrat who was peddling child pornography, rather than defending the right of his own country to regulate illegal content.

True, Farage cleared his throat and covered his back by saying that the pornography Musk’s platform produced was “horrible” but – and you just knew there was a “but” coming, didn’t you? – “the thought of banning platforms,” he said, as his faced screwed up in horror. “What is happening in 21st century Britain?”

I put up a long read earlier this week comparing the members of the British right who abandon their country and debase themselves before Trump, Musk and Putin with the upper-class communists who betrayed Britain by working for the Soviet Union.

Both got themselves to a state where they hate this country so deeply they prefer to go along with foreign powers.

What is so ridiculous about the “fascist” comparison is that the British government has been pathetically weak in its dealings with Trump, Silicon Valley and the US radical right.

Yesterday I wrote about how frightened Starmer and the entire establishment had become of facing the reality that Trump’s America is no longer our friend. You can read it here, if you missed it.

