Dino Alonso
9h

I’m grateful Nick Cohen named this plainly, because it’s one of the ugliest tricks in modern politics and one of the most effective.

Child protection has been turned into a rhetorical weapon.

Not a duty. Not a practice. Not the slow, unglamorous work of law, oversight, funding, and enforcement. A weapon. Something you raise to generate heat and drop the moment it costs power, access, or money.

That’s the tell.

People who genuinely care about protecting children don’t treat it as a costume. They don’t wear it for rallies and strip it off when a wealthy ally gets uncomfortable. They don’t turn safeguarding into a chant, then look away when actual harm shows up attached to profit and influence.

Cohen’s piece works because it exposes the pattern, not just the scandal. This isn’t about one grotesque decision by one platform, or one politician muttering that something is “horrible” before backing away. It’s about how moral panic gets rented out.

The script is familiar now. Invoke children to generate urgency. Wrap cruelty in concern. Reduce complex failures to a single villain group. Then, when regulation appears, when law enters the room, when accountability threatens donors or patrons, the concern vanishes. Suddenly it’s free speech. Suddenly it’s overreach. Suddenly it’s tyranny. Everything shows up except the children themselves.

That’s how you know the outrage was never the point.

If child protection were the goal, the response would be boring and relentless. It would look like standards enforced across borders. It would look like platforms compelled to obey national law. It would look like fewer slogans and more inspectors. It would look like adults accepting limits on their power.

Instead, we get performance.

And performance always needs an audience.

What unsettles me most is how easily this act recruits decent people. Many supporters aren’t cynics. They believe the words because the words sound like care. They haven’t yet noticed that the same voices shouting about “our girls” fall silent when harm flows from wealth, status, and foreign influence rather than from convenient enemies.

That silence isn’t accidental. It’s structural.

Cohen draws a line too many are afraid to draw. You don’t get to posture as a defender of children while siding with those who profit from their exploitation. You don’t get to call yourself a patriot while deferring to a foreign plutocrat who treats your country’s laws as an inconvenience. You don’t get to shout about protection while opposing the very mechanisms that make protection real.

That isn’t a disagreement about strategy. It’s a revelation about priorities.

Real child protection constrains power. Performative child protection feeds on it.

Once you see that distinction, it’s hard to unsee. And once you can’t unsee it, the question changes. It stops being who shouts the loudest about harm and starts being who’s willing to stop it when it costs them something.

That’s the difference between care and camouflage.

GabrielM
8hEdited

The "free speech" defence (used by Musk and implicitly by Farage) of online sexual abuse of women and children, by "nudifying" their images without their consent, is contemptible.

And in any case, children cannot legally consent, even if asked, to acts of adult sexuality.

Grok's drop down menu includes an open invitation to "undress" the victim's image: this doesn't just enable such abuse, it actively invites it.

And the Guardian reports further requests made to Grok to show such women, once "nudified", ALSO bruised, bloodied, gagged and shot. Grok enables images of violent sexual abuse.

Musk is already dangerous for his incitement of crowds to rioting and violence against asylum seekers in Britain, exploiting the excuse of grooming gangs.

His condemnation of "paedos" plus defence of Grok's online child sexual abuse imagery -- now as a well publicised premium service -- adds a further layer of smug hypocrisy in the pursuit of morbid wealth.

I hope the Information Commissioner finds sufficient reason to ban Grok altogether unless this offensive "undress" feature -- plus all options for further violence -- is entirely removed.

If Labour is serious about reducing violence to women and girls -- already questionable given no increased funding, which must come from existing police budgets -- then the government will have little excuse for not banning these objectionable features of Grok: or for not banning Grok itself if these features are not removed.

