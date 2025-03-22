Greetings from London. Since my last round-up, I have produced a long read explaining why it is not hard to believe that Trump is a Russian asset when Putin has done so much to help him.

As I conclude,

“Proof that Trump was Putin’s man wouldn’t shock anyone who has eyes to see what is in front of their nose. It would be more shocking if he wasn’t.”

There’s a piece on how the unprecedented power of the web to mobilise paranoid fears led to the triumph of the anti-Vaxx movement in the US.

Meanwhile, Trump’s friendship with Russia and attacks on America’s former allies in Europe and Canada have produced one of the great crises of our lifetime. I wrote about how Europe is now threatened by two vicious empires -one based in Washington and one in Moscow.

I then looked at how Trump’s plans to appease Putin and take over Canada echoed the plans of the original America First movement of the 1930s to appease Hitler and build an empire in the Americas.

“There isn’t even a pretence of even-handedness. After being humiliated in the White House, Zelensky agreed to Trump’s demands for a ceasefire. But Trump never makes similar demands of Russia.”

Finally, I had a bit of fun at the expense of Niall Ferguson and the other pontificators of the Anglo-American right. The poor little things supported Donald Trump and are now shocked – shocked! – that he is betraying Ukraine and imposing tariffs.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” said Maya Angelou. But Ferguson and a legion of conservatives could not and would not see who Donald Trump was, the first time, the second time…the thousandth time.”

The Lowdown podcast was with behavioural scientist and author Justin Hempson-Jones. His book Influence is a masterful survey of how propaganda moves us.

You can listen here on Apple. Here on Spotify. On Amazon. And on YouTube.

Justin’s book ends by describing two futures

The first is already upon us in much of the world.

“Whether a wannabe tyrant takes over the levers of power through election (like Vladimir Putin or Victor Orbán), violence (like the Chinese Communist Party once did), or a combination of the two (as Donald Trump tried), one of their first tasks will be to arrogate the levers of informational power, using them to maintain dominance of the information environment. This regime corrals us, the confused people, into order with propaganda and censorship – and, depending on how tightly they choose to hold the reins of the information environment, with disinformation to dilute dissent. Big tech is co-opted to the cause – willingly or not, their algorithms are amended to cement loyalty to the regime.”

The second, better future would involve an attack on corporate and political privilege.

“Big tech has sucked its power from our shared stories and collective political institutions. In addition, it has opened portals through which all manner of poison and corruption has poured, with increasingly serious consequences. That big tech has evaded sanctions for so long illustrates speaks the effectiveness with which it has hacked into our society. We should increase the opportunities available to us to practise positive behaviours and take back control of our information environment. Make the tech giants subject to democratically accountable oversight bodies and restructure them as spaces that build – not corrode – fraternisation and rapport among the people.”

That better future seems impossible right now. But spring is here. And the bloom around us is a reminder that no winter lasts forever.

