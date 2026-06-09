As the global crisis builds, I am hoping to expand this site. But to do so I need some help.

Before I go any further, I must thank all of you who have become paying subscribers. I am immensely grateful and deeply touched by your support.

If you are just a free subscriber, I should say that if you sign-up for a paid subscription, you will have access to all posts, archives, podcasts and debates.

The cost of an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week, which is pretty cheap!

Not everything is about the grim news cycle. As a taster here are three long reads from me that step back to take a wider look at our culture. I hope you enjoy them.

All the best,

Nick

Give a gift subscription

The first is on how Brexit drove England’s greatest novelist on her country

Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in the BBC’s adapation of Wolf Hall. [Credit: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs]

Read full story

The second is one I hugely enjoyed researching and which remains all-too topical: How today’s right is imitating yesterday’s left by betraying their country

The BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

Read full story

Finally for a bit of fun here is a piece on why language policing never works

In developed democracies activists expend enormous energy on policing ordinary people’s language. It’s exhausting even trying to keep up.

Read full story