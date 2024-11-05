While we await the US election result, I am reposting this Lowdown interview with the Washington-based journalist Ben Cohen from the end of October. Ben, who runs the Banter newsletter, was one of the first to cast doubt on the poll-driven narrative that the race was a toss up with Trump the slight favourite.

Ben may be wrong. I think all decent people must hope he is not. But his argument that we should not allow our conversation to be dominated by the pseudo-science of opinion polls remains worth hearing.

It’s time to put my cards on the table and say I believe that Harris will win. If she does, it will be a triumph of anti-fascist politics.

Below is my account from July of why anti-fascist campaigns require huge political skill. Let’s hope we are prasing Harris’s skills by the end of this week.

If you’re so anti-fascist, why aren’t you more right wing?

Stopping Trump means endless compromises

You think it is easy to oppose fascism? You think it is a principled cause? There’s no cause harder or less principled than anti-fascism. Your sole aim is to stop the fascist winning.

And if that means moving to the right to detach wavering conservatives from your far-right enemy, then move you must.

This is exactly what Kamala Harris is doing as she prepares to fight Donald Trump. It is not a pretty sight, but if they mean what they say, American progressives have no choice but to urge her rightwards.