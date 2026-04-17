Mandelson and Starmer [ CREDIT: 10 Downing Street ]

The belief that Peter Mandelson is a master strategist rather than a grifter on the make has persisted in Labour politics since the 1980s.

He has twice resigned because of financial scandals. He worked for Russian oligarchs, and even before the Epstein files were released, was known to be a friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

But still the delusion about his political genius held Labour leaders in its grasp. Now it may destroy Keir Starmer’s premiership.

As of this morning, Starmer is denying that he lied to Parliament – a career-ending offence under the British system – when he said that “due process” was followed as he made Mandelson Britain’s ambassador to Donald Trump’s Washington in 2025

He did not know until Tuesday this week that UK Security Vetting had – sensibly – recommended that Mandelson should not be appointed because he was a clear security risk. This is why, Starmer claims, he assured journalists in February that Mandelson had passed the vetting process, when in fact he had done nothing of the sort.

It is a time-honoured tradition of the British establishment that, whenever a scandal breaks, the cry goes up “Deputy heads must roll!” And so Starmer sacked Sir Olly Robbins, the chief civil servant at the Foreign Office yesterday because, apparently, it was all his fault.

The kindest explanation is that officials in the Foreign Office knew Starmer thought that Mandelson was just the type of oligarch friendly courtier who would do well in Trump’s America. And so to please their master they hid reports that Mandelson was a security risk.

The historian Sir Ian Kershaw popularised the concept of “Working toward the Führer” to describe how Nazi officials anticipated Adolf Hitler’s desires. Perhaps in Britain we have “Working towards the Starmer” where Foreign Office officials anticipate the wishes of the prime minister.

None of this helps Starmer. Either he was lying or he presides over a cowed administration where officials don’t dare tell him the truth because the prime minister can’t handle it.

I don’t think it will wash with the public which has lost faith in politicians in part because of – Peter Mandelson!

As I say below I have never come across a scandal like Mandelson’s behaviour during the financial crisis of 2008.

Gordon Brown, the then Labour prime minister, invited him back into government. And, instead of helping his party and country get through a crisis that still haunts us, Mandelson undermined Brown and his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling, by leaking confidential information to Epstein and his cronies on Wall Street.

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Peter Mandelson betrayed his colleagues, his party and his country…

… to please the bankers who had wrecked the world

[Feb 03, 2026]

In 2008 Maggie Darling, wife of the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling, invited journalists to a briefing at 11 Downing Street on the collapse of the global financial system.

An appropriately Chekhovian scene awaited us when we reached the first-floor drawing room.

Outside the wind was blowing a gale, lashing leaves and branches onto the windowpanes. As it howled, we stood around waiting for the chancellor – and we kept on waiting.

Where was he? What was going on?

Finally, Darling appeared.

“Been busy, Chancellor?” asked my colleague Martin Bright.

“Do you know what, Martin,” Alistair replied, “all my life people have been telling me to stop being so left wing. To move to the centre. To think about what middle-class, middle-England wants and give it to them.

“Now they want me to nationalise the fucking banks.”