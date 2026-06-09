Live with Nick Cohen: The hard facts we are missing about the Iran war

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1853Live with Nick Cohen: The hard facts we are missing about the Iran warA recording from Nick Cohen's live videoNick CohenJun 09, 20261853ShareTranscriptGet more from Nick Cohen in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWriting from LondonSubscribeAuthorsNick CohenRecent PostsIs Israel Driving Antisemitism in the UK? May 1 • Nick Cohen and Ben CohenLive with Nick Cohen!: Is Keir Starmer Finished After Epstein Revelation?!Feb 13 • Nick Cohen and Ben CohenDroning out Trump & PutinJun 9, 2025 • Nick CohenThe misogyny industryJun 2, 2025 • Nick CohenThe Stagnation nationMay 26, 2025 • Nick CohenFascist Russia & its religion of warMay 19, 2025 • Nick CohenThe Tories are a lost tribeMay 12, 2025 • Nick Cohen