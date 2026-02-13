Live with Nick Cohen!: Is Keir Starmer Finished After Epstein Revelation?!

My namesake Ben Cohen (no relation) from the Washington DC-based newsletter The Banter interviewed me about the crisis in the Labour government.

We talked about

How, on both side of the Atlantic, the centre-left has failed to fight the radical right

Whether Keir Starmer is capable of defeating Farage

How bizarre it is that the Epstein scandal had caused a crisis for the UK government but not for the Trump administration, even though “Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files more often than Jesus is mentioned in the Bible”.

Below are two long reads that provide background.

The first is one of the angriest pieces I have written in years on how Peter Mandelson betrayed his colleagues in Gordon Brown’s Labour government and his country when he gave secrets to Epstein.

The second is a more literary piece based on the life of Hilary Mantel. It shows how Brexit and the radical right are making liberal-minded people lose faith in their country.

As they are both behind the paywall, I need to give you the hard sell and say that an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week. You get access to all kinds of benefits – and you also help me keep this show on the road!

