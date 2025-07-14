Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

You have to assume that large parts of the electorate do not care about either domestic or international law, so long as the lawbreaker is perceived to be standing up for their tribe. Maybe the biggest failing, not just of the liberal left, is the inability to express what the rule of law means in non abstract terms or as a money-making machine for our learned friends. Oddly enough, the Russian film 'Leviathan' (made with state funding by the way) is my favourite illustration of what happens to an ordinary person when the rule of law no longer applies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Cohen
Kate Decker's avatar
Kate Decker
2h

The only little glimmer of hope some of us now have here in the U.S., is that there are a few younger, possibly talented, people coming into the government -- far too slowly and too few. But some of them seem to be incorruptible (so far at least) . Maxwell Frost and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are two.

The old guard of the Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi stamp are still locked in old ways of seeing the whole picture, it seems to me. I think it is this old guard who are turning off so many voters today.

Some new people, working together to form (re-form?) the Senate and House of Representatives, would be a step in the right direction. I do not think we have much time, however, before Climate over-heating and/or AI deciding that humans are the problem and turns us off, makes our petty worldwide quarrels irrelevant.

People seem to be idiots. I don't any longer know whether we will pull through. Is anyone optimistic?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture