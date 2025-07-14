Peter Mandelson at the World Economic Forum in 2008 — the moment of neo-liberalism’s collapse. Image by Remy Steinegger for WEF. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Yesterday a figure from a lost age broke his silence. Peter Mandelson is now a mere functionary: the UK’s ambassador to Washington. Once he was at the forefront of Western power.

He served Tony Blair in the UK and befriended Bill Clinton and Al Gore in the US. They believed with absolute certainty that parties of the Left – the Democrats and Labour in the case of the US and UK – needed to come to terms with the conservative economics of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

The 1990s were their moment. It makes sense to look back on that time and say that we lived in a neo-liberal age. All major parties agreed that they should liberate trade and finance from tariffs and regulation and privatize state-owned industries.

Whichever way you voted 30 years ago, neoliberalism won.

Although I railed against it at the time, in retrospect their rules-based societies do not seem so terrible. Everyone was meant to be free in a free market, and so the Blair government worked to combat homophobia, racism and misogyny.

Critics, including me, denounced Mandelson’s supposedly sinister ability to spin and manipulate the media. But compared to what has come since he seems a relatively benign figure. As if to prove it, he resigned from government in 1999 because of a scandal so obscure it would make today’s criminals in power roar with contemptuous laughter at its triviality.

Let me see if I can get it straight.

Mandelson borrowed £373,000 (circa $500,000) from Lord Robinson, a wealthy Labour backer, to buy a home. He then took a conventional mortgage on top of the loan.

But – and here was the point that seemed terribly important when the story broke in 1998 – Mandelson did not declare the private loan when he applied for the mortgage.

For that he resigned, even though the Britannia Building Society, which had given him the mortgage, decided not to refer the matter to the police. Meanwhile in the US the scandal about Bill Clinton having sex with Monica Lewinsky was so great it threatened to bring down his presidency.

At the turn of the century there was still a mainstream media. Journalists who pursued Mandelson, Clinton and the other neo-liberal leaders thought that we were holding power to account and building a cleaner and better political culture as we did so.

Maybe in some cases we did. But promoting the myth that all politicians were corrupt also created the conditions for a populist strongman to come in promising protect “the people” from conniving elites. Beginning with Silvio Berlusconi, and going on through Erdogan, Orban and Trump, we have had demagogues who have taken us from an age of neo-liberalism to an age of insolence.

Mandelson’s world, which was also my world of mainstream journalism, was destroyed by the financial crisis of 2008 and the new media, which arrived in force a year before in 2007 with the launch of the first iPhone

Modern leaders found that they could revel in the arrogance of power. In the case of the US, they have shown that they can survive any scandal the fading mainstream media digs up because their supporters just don’t care.

As a political operator Mandelson could see the scale of the change. He said of Trump to the Sunday Times

“Look, he’s not only a unique politician — he’s also going to be one of the most consequential presidents in American history. He has this sense of history, this grasp of power which I think perhaps recent inhabitants of the White House haven’t quite seen.”

Mandelson who at least had the sense to describe Trump as a “bully” and a “danger to the world” before the US presidential election, now bows and scrapes, as all British leaders do. But he was right to recognise a new political order. Trump is showing he is the most consequential of politicians by getting away with the most staggering levels of corruption

As Casey Michel of the Atlantic wrote

“Virtually every week, the Trump family seems to find a new way to profit from the presidency. The Trump Organization has brokered a growing catalog of real-estate projects with autocratic regimes, including a Trump tower in Saudi Arabia, a Trump hotel in Oman, and a Trump golf club in Vietnam. ‘We’re the hottest brand in the world right now,’ Eric Trump recently proclaimed. In May, Qatar gave the White House a $400 million jet—a gift that looked a lot like a bribe but that Trump had no qualms accepting.”

At home he runs the White House like a gangster running a protection racket: shaking down law firms and media corporations. He uses his control of the FBI and Justice department and his power to issue pardons to protect paying customers. Most egregiously, his crypto currency the $TRUMP meme coin acts as a funnel for bribes. So, for example, Trump paused the prosecution of Chinese crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun. He had purchased $30 million in crypto tokens from World Liberty Financial, a new venture backed by the Trump crime family and so was free to go.

The urgent question that the West must solve if liberal democracy is not to collapse is why so many people in the US tolerate corruption that is off the scale in comparison to 30 years ago

Most explanations you hear from progressives are too self-congratulatory for my taste. They’re true in as far as they go, but they go too easy on the left

People say that Trump is the object of devotion for a personality cult, which makes his supporters behave like credulous fools. Indeed, many are, as the unquestioning belief that he won the 2020 election shows.

Share

People talk about the ability of Fox and the right-wing and far-right media to brainwash their audiences, and obviously there is truth in that too.

Others emphasise that the new right in the US and Europe is dominated by white supremacists and racists. But it is a mistake to leave the issue of race there.

A truly self-critical liberal left, that was determined to do whatever it took to win, would recognise that progressive responses to racism can be disastrous. If progressives replace racism against ethnic minorities with racism against whites, they drive potential supporters into the arms of their enemies.

My best explanation for the tolerance of corruption is that there is a large section of the white population that does not mind if the strongman is corrupt and rigs the system. All that matters that he protects them from liberals who they believe will rig the system by racially discriminating against them and, crucially, their children.

Look, our powerful charalatans seem say to white voters, when all politicians are corrupt bastards, you need a corrupt bastard like me to defend you.

Don’t take it from me. The new masters of America understand the secrets of their success well.

In a group chat with officials in the Trump White House officials the tech billionaire turned Trump cheerleader Marc Andreessen said that progressive determination to compensate for past racism by punishing today’s whites was a gift that kept on giving.

“The combination of DEI and immigration is politically lethal,” Andreessen wrote. “When these two forms of discrimination combine, as they have for the last 60 years and on hyperdrive for the last decade, they systematically cut most of the children of the Trump voter base out of any realistic prospect of access to higher education and corporate America.”

Understandably, most white people will not vote for a left that sees “whiteness” as a sin.

The British Labour government has noticed what has happened in the US and is determined not to play into hands of our right and, indeed, far right by repeating the Democrats’ mistakes.

To take the most recent case, the Sentencing Council, a legal quango, proposed combatting the undoubted racism against ethnic minorities in the criminal justice system, with proposals that discriminated against white men. Black and ethnic minority offenders, women, and faith minorities would all have special consideration given to their circumstances before sentencing in the criminal courts. White men would not.

Labour blocked the proposal and threatened to close the quango. It was not going to allow Trump’s friend Nigel Farage to claim that there was a “two-tier” justice system with one rule for women and minorities and another for put-upon white guys.

There is no sign that American progressives are showing a similar strategic determination to shut down issues that drive good people away.

“Democrats remain staggeringly unpopular despite the air of corruption and hyper-partisanship surrounding the Trump administration,” the Liberal Patriot newsletter reports.

“As the last election cycle painfully demonstrated, the party’s habit of dismissing the concerns of voters who didn’t agree with the party’s direction, particularly on the issues of public safety, border enforcement, and gender medicine for children, didn’t stop with whiter, more rural areas.”

Until this changes, Trump will continue to be “the most consequential of presidents,” as Mandelson said. Trump’s corrupt order won’t go the way of the neoliberal order until its enemies get serious about beating it.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Given the scale of the crisis Trump and Putin are bringing, it seems only right to keep these posts free to read. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be very grateful.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself.