Writing from London

Adrian Allen
6h

Great column, thanks. Also really enjoyed Padraig Reidy's too.

On Kneecap, I have some views, but need to preface them with the following. I'm nearly 50. My days of being submerged in pop culture are over. I've heard little of their music and haven't seen the film. I'm also from a unionist background in Belfast.

My nationalist friends tell me the group are great, the music is witty and sharp. That they've done a lot for the Irish language which had historically been repressed here. I have no reason to doubt any of the latter. But I'm a bit bemused by my friends' wishes to involve me in something whose imagery is frankly off putting. It may well be tongue in cheek, but I find this kind of PR baiting winking at a nasty past I lived through by peace process babies a little hard to take.

Now, it 'neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg' for nationalist kids to make music that is culturally relevant to them - fair enough. But I'll reserve the right to find the imagery of it all a bit unsavoury and the predictable 'anti imperialist' 6th form politics annoyingly trite.

But as I say, it's not 'for' me, so fair enough. I've wanted to tell Catholic friends though, that I'd hope if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn't be trying to get them to enjoy a loyalist hip hop group called 'Collusion Collective'. But I'm a coloniser who should lighten up no doubt.

My friend has much more antipathy and calls Kneecap 'Provo Cosplay'. But even he agrees with me (and yourself) that there is little actual harm being done here. We're big believers in Mill's harm principle regarding free speech, and there's certainly nothing that looks like actual incitement here. Liberalism needs to be for the other tribe as well as our own.

So rather than a court hearing about Hezbollah support, maybe the best thing would just be a bit of exposure of the group's simplistic politics and a sensible discussion about symbolism here and why it might not be for everyone while still letting people do what they do artistically.

I'd be keen to hear what the band's 'out of context' defense for allegedly supporting Hezbollah is just out of curiosity.

If things do go to court however, in keeping with Kneecap's modus operandi of Live Action Role Playing the troubles for lulz, it would be darkly amusing if one of them took the stand as a British agent who had sold out his colleagues. It would be cognisant of the complexities of Irish history if nothing else...

Martin Belderson
7h

Well said, Nick.

