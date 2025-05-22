Yesterday afternoon the British police charged Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh from the Irish language hip-hop group Kneecap with a terrorism offence.

His case has every chance of turning into a spectacular example of political and cultural hypocrisy. Today’s left and right want freedom for their supporters to incite violence but not for their political opponents.

Neither side is willing to accept that free societies should set the bar for state censorship high if they wish to remain free. Neither side is even willing to admit the existence of their own double standards.

We, however, can talk frankly. Let’s start with the left and those brave Kneecap boys.

Liam Barker, a now elderly victim of the IRA, Liam Barker tried to persuade people to shun the band by telling the BBC how the provos kneecapped him. A gang of masked men beat him unconscious with hammers for joyriding when he was 15. They attempted to blow his knees off. But the gun jammed. So, they dropped paving slabs on his legs instead.

Kneecap are “making a living out of other people's misery,” he said. As Liam’s name suggests kneecapping was a vigilante punishment the IRA visited on the people it claimed to represent – Catholics in Belfast and Derry. Our hip-hop trio are therefore celebrating the IRA’s torture and mutilation of Irish working-class kids from their parents’ generation.

They also support Hezbollah, as the British police have noticed. For good measure they announced, “the only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” Far right and Islamist terrorists have murdered two British MPs in recent years, and I am sure you can imagine the condemnations.

But not everyone wanted to criticise. Even before the police arrest, Paul Weller, Primal Scream and other artists denounced a "clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the group”.

The musical left was against cancel culture – suddenly. Meanwhile, and with equal suddenness, Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative party, was all for it. "They're calling for MPs to be killed,” she said. “They're supporting terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. They need to go to court and be prosecuted."

Well, at least we know where we stand. Badenoch believes that the police should put people who incite violence in the dock. Paul Weller and his friends do not.

On that at least we can be clear.

Except that, when it comes to her own side, Badenoch believes nothing of the sort.

She campaigned against the “disproportionately severe” sentence for Lucy Connelly – jailed for 31 months for inciting racial hatred.

After Axel Rudakubana killed three children and injured ten others in Southport in July 2024, there were race riots across England.

Share

Just before the violence began Connelly tweeted

“Mass deportation now. Set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care. While you’re at it, take the treacherous government and politicians with them. I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist, so be it.”

After three hours she took the tweet down. By then, it had been seen 310,000 times.

Connelly’s case has focused white, right-wing anger in the UK and beyond against our allegedly progressive establishment. There are millions now who believe that the DEI “woke” culture holds conservatives to far higher standards than liberals and minorities.

Alison Pearson, a columnist at the right-wing Telegraph declared

“A country where sentences allow posts on social media to be treated more harshly than physical violence and leniency is extended to bad people if they’re from a protected minority, but God help you if you’re white or working class and blaspheme against the liberal deities. A Britain that can treat a Lucy Connolly with such monstrous callousness is, frankly, a frightening place.”

Do not underestimate these emotions or the ability of politicians on the make to manipulate them. They helped bring Donald Trump to power. Do not think either that the right does not notice that Paul Weller and all who write to the Guardian to defend Kneecap show no sympathy for Lucy Connelly.

I suspect that the authorities wanted to disprove the accusation of “two-tier justice” and moved against Kneecap because of the ferocious reaction to the court’s punishment of Connelly.

In truth, she is a sad figure. She lost a child because of medical negligence. Her long jail term means that she will be separated from her surviving daughter.

Padraig Reidy wrote one of the best pieces on the Kneecap controversy on his Substack newsletter. It at least had the rare virtue of offering coherent principles.

Go into any Irish pub in London, he said, and you will likely hear Republican songs praising the IRA. It doesn’t mean the clientele will burst out of the bar and restart the armed struggle. Kneecap’s members and fans might be just the type who would “would absolutely corner you at a party and give you a lengthy and slightly patronising lecture on the nature of legitimate resistance to colonialism”

But that should not matter. The police and prosecution ought to be able to prove that people who listen to Kneecap are likely to be inspired to bomb a synagogue or attack an MP. There is no evidence that they are. Anymore than there is evidence that men in Irish pubs head out after the singsong to rebuild the IRA’s London cells.

“The central problem with legal literalism is that it assumes everyone in the country is a literalist too - that the only possible reaction to a man on a stage shouting crass slogans is to believe everything he says is gospel and must be followed. It’s not just about whether Kneecap believe what they say, it’s about whether you do.”

Does the same apply to Lucy Connelly? The Court of Appeal threw out her case on 20 May. The appeal judges would not overturn the original conviction or sentence because, “she chose to incite serious violence against large numbers of persons. The applicant’s personal history cannot significantly reduce her culpability for that serious offence.”

As hundreds of thousands read her tweet and then terrible rioting began, you can see why the authorities thought that a causal link was possible – although I noticed that they did not produce evidence to support their speculations. For all that, I have to say that her prison sentence remains disproportionate. What possible good do the courts think it will achieve?

As the Economist reported last week, police attacks on free speech are out of control in the UK.

Recent cases include:

– A man who posted a picture of himself on the way to a Halloween party dressed as the Islamist who carried out a terrorist attack in Manchester in 2017.

– Another man who criticised pro-Palestine protesters, tweeting: “One step away from storming Heathrow looking for Jewish arrivals.”

– And six retired police officers who sent racist messages in a WhatsApp group chat called “Old Boys Beer Meet – Wales.”

However reprehensible their behaviour was, there was no plausible incitement to commit a crime.

This grim state of freedom in the UK will not change until it is first accepted that direct incitement to a crime is the only justification for a prison sentence.

And second – and far more important in my view – we must realise that there is a need to return to a liberal culture in which people on the left defend the liberties of people on the right, and vice versa.

In our grim sectarian times, there is no sign whatsoever of that happening. Hypocrisy and double standards will flourish. Meanwhile, innocent and not-so-innocent people will suffer disproportionate punishments.

Leave a comment

Share

I try to keep posts about the West’s crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But, if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!