Labour faces a stagnant economy, terrible public finances, and the cost of rearmament that Trump and Putin have imposed on Europe.

How does our centre-left government find money? It takes if from the poorest, of course.

Once Labour fought wars against poverty. Now if fights the poor.

Labour is cutting benefits to people with disabilities, cutting aid to the world’s poorest countries, and cutting the public sector.

In this week’s podcast I talk to the great social democrat journalist Polly Toynbee and ask the obvious question: Has the Starmer government lost its way.

Polly is a columnist for the Guardian and a former social affairs editor at the BBC. When I reviewed her biography I said that she exposed the “contradictions of her own class of bourgeois radicals with an honesty few writers have matched since George Orwell”.

I will put up a long piece about where Labour is going tomorrow. For the moment, you can listen to our conversation on

