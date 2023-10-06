This post is for everyone to read. But please sign up as a free subscriber to receive more. Better still, help me carry on writing by becoming an actual paying subscriber. You will then receive access to all pieces, archives, and podcasts for a mere £1.15 a week. There is a free trial on offer too!

Good morning,

I think we now can safely say that Labour will win the next UK election. This was hardly a rash prediction to make before last night, what with the party consistently enjoying vast opinion poll leads. But its victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West byelection in south Glasgow is the stuff of which political sea changes are made.

The deep geographic fact about UK politics is that the Conservative party dominates southern England outside London. The first-past-the-post electoral system gives it a great bloc of seats south of the Trent and east of Offa’s Dyke. Only when the Tories have done all they possibly can to make the country hate them is there a chance of breaking their grip on power.

And although a succession of disastrous Conservative prime ministers have done just that, the chances of Labour forming a government with a secure majority remained slim. Labour like the Liberal party in the early 20th century, could only defeat the Tories by combining voters in the north of England, Scotland, and Wales in an alliance against the Conservative south.

Until recently Scotland appeared a lost cause. The Scottish National party has dominated Scottish politics since 2015. At the last election in 2019 it won 48 out of Scotland’s 59 seats.

Without winning back Scotland, Labour required a swing of 14 points against the Tories, a post-war record surpassing even Clement Attlee’s 1945 election victory, merely to secure a majority of one at the next election.

To give you some idea of the scale of the task, a miserable majority of one could come only after Labour had taken Chelsea and Fulham, Banbury, and North Somerset, seats which have been Conservative for as long as anyone can remember.

A Scottish renaissance for the party changes all the electoral calculations by reviving the old anti-Conservative alliance of outer Britain against the Tory south.

Political scientists were saying this morning that if the party’s performance was replicated across Scotland in a general election, Labour could win 42 of Scotland’s seats. . Now obviously by-election performances are never exactly replicated. But the thought experiment gives you an idea of the shock Labour’s thumping victory has brought to Scottish politics.

The scandals that led the police to investigate the SNP leadership help explain its abysmal performance. The wider question for the future of the United Kingdom is whether the accusations of financial impropriety and the failure of the SNP to manage Scottish affairs competently have decisively weakened Scottish nationalism.

I will save that for another day. All I will say is that it is very rare for scandals to change the course of history, and although support for the SNP has fallen, support for an independent Scotland has not gone away. .The UK’s crisis isn’t over yet. But perhaps with the Conservatives heading for oblivion we can begin to see a way out of it.

