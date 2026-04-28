[CREDIT: WIKICOMMONS]

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For decades two cliched arguments from the British establishment have grated like fingernails scratching down a blackboard.

The first is that our monarchy is “the envy of the world”. Really? Why don’t other countries copy it then?

The second is that the UK is blessed with a “special relationship” with the United States. We certainly used to have one. But how can anyone pretend that it still exists when the Trump administration hits us with tariffs, threatens to hand the Falkland Islands to Argentina, and promises to promote the extreme right?

In Washington the two cliches will come together later today when the envy of the world in the form of King Charles will try to save “the special relationship”.

The BBC reports that he is expected to tell Congress that “time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together”. Now was the moment for “reconciliation and renewal”.

The King’s optimism has been fuelled by an avalanche of wishful thinking from establishment commentators.

Here is Robert Hardman a self-proclaimed “royal expert” – and I fear we are a country where men and women can make a living as “royal experts” providing comfort food to editors – writing in the Mail.

The “residual specialness [of the special relationship] is not down to our politicians. It is down to the monarchy.”

Not to be outdone, The Telegraph declared in an editorial that ought to have sparked a psychiatric intervention: “The King will show that the bond between Britain and the US is above petty politics.”

Then Shannon Felton Spence, a director at the Harvard Kennedy School, and I suppose the American equivalent of a “royal expert,” told the BBC that the royals are “the UK’s number one soft power tool and nowhere is that more evident than in the US.”

I would mock but our position is too serious for mockery. Britian and Europe are facing a hostile Russia. We need to defend ourselves, while coping with the deliberate attempts by the Trump administration to undermine us.

To maintain with a deferential bow of the head that the “specialness” of the special relationship is “not down to politicians,” or to claim that our relationship with the United States is “above petty politics” is to wholly misunderstand the danger Donald Trump poses to the West.

There is nothing more political than a military alliance. The decision to protect an ally is a hard political question from the world of hard power. And Donald Trump will not protect us – however charmingly the King butters him up.

Trump could not have been clearer on this point.