All power corrupts. But how it corrupts depends on circumstance. In the case of the British right, 14 years of power without achievement have produced a cynicism that borders on nihilism.

Like a ravaged old addict, the UK’s Conservatives experimented with every thrill know to the right. Their failure to find a high destroyed them – and nearly destroyed the rest of us.

They paid for the great recession of 2008 by cutting public spending rather than raising taxes on their own supporters. When that succeeded only in weakening the state, they let British nationalism rip and wrenched us out of our largest market.

When Brexit failed, as it was predestined to fail, Liz Truss tried unfunded tax cuts for the wealthy with consequences that were as dire and predictable as the consequences of Brexit.

After 14 years, this haggard and exhausted movement is now – finally and deservedly – in opposition. Nothing better exemplifies the cynicism that the corruption of failure has nurtured than Kemi Badenoch, who is favourite to be the next Conservative leader,

Failure has led the Tories into decadence, as Badenoch showed as she announced her candidature in the Times.

We have lived through 14 years of Conservative extremism. I don’t use that word pejoratively. I am simply stating that austerity, Brexit and Trussonomics were extreme policies. European far-right parties, for instance, abandoned plans to take their countries out of the EU, after seeing the destruction Brexit wrought. And when Marine le Pen thinks you are too extreme, it is fair to describe you as an extremist.

Badenoch has rewritten the history of the Tory years. To appeal to the right in the Parliamentary party, the increasingly Faragist “Tory” press, and the Conservative membership, who will choose the next leader, she pretends that the Conservatives failed, not because they were extreme, but because they were not extreme enough.

Badenoch, or whichever spad writes her articles for her, said:

“We thought we could just be managerially better at governing than the other side — a weak foundation at the best of times. Too often, we were led by focus groups. We talked right yet governed left. The public felt manipulated.”

Nothing about collapsing living standards and overseas markets, rising interest rates and falling real wages, the Gradgrind economics of austerity and the maniacal embrace of Brexit and Truss.

Badenoch and other senior Conservatives know they cannot tell the truth to their supporters and hope to succeed. Perhaps they are so far gone they cannot tell it to themselves.

For whatever reason she flatters Conservative members rather than making them face reality. She asserts that she wants to show “a new respect for our members who, in their daily lives, are the backbone of communities across our country but are sneered at and pilloried by elitist commentators.”

Seriously? Conservative membership has collapsed so far and so fast one struggles to think of any community the Tories are holding together.

Meanwhile, and speaking as one of Badenoch’s elitist commentators, I need to add that, after they made Boris Johnson and Liz Truss prime minister, there’s a strong case for treating the Conservative party’s members as a threat to national security rather than as the backbone of the nation.

Badenoch continues:

“We deserved to lose because the past decade saw us twist and turn in the wind, unsure of who we were, what we were for and how we could build a new country.”

The ideological fevers that brought Brexit, stagnation, and the near collapse of the private pensions industry and large parts of the public sector were not the result of British Conservatives being “unsure of who we were”.

Conservatives were too bloody certain about who they were, and we have paid a heavy price for their know-nothing, cocksure overconfidence

Even now, they refuse to accept that they cannot have a plan for reviving the UK economy without questioning Brexit. And that they cannot have a plan to rebuild infrastructure and care for the elderly population without accepting that the small-state, low-tax dream of Margaret Thatcher is 30-years beyond its sell-by date.

They can talk about immigration and woke ideology – indeed, they talk of little else.

But they never tell us how we might reduce the need for migrant labour. Nor do they offer us a serious discussion of how opposition to wokeness works as a political strategy. There are disgraceful cases of women being driven out of academia and the liberal press because of their gender-critical feminism. They must be defended. But these are examples of individual injustice.

Unless Keir Starmer moves to establish a general woke tyranny – and I do not believe he will – culture war politics will always be secondary to the economy, public services and defence, topics about which the Conservatives cannot and dare not speak.

Share

In 1979 Saddam Hussein secured his power in Iraq by ordering a purge of his rivals in the ruling Ba’ath party. They were shot. But not by common executioners. Saddam made the surviving members of the Ba’athist elite kill his enemies. He dipped their hands in the blood, in other words. They could never accuse Saddam of being a criminal when he had made criminals of them.

British Conservatism has been through a Ba’athification process. To survive as a Tory leadership candidate or as a staff writer on the Daily Telegraph, you must pretend that Brexit does not need reversing, that Liz Truss was sabotaged by “the Blob” and that the state can only be shrunk

Denial leads to cynicism. That cynicism is nowhere more evident than in the behaviour of Kemi Badenoch.

At various times in the long years of Tory rule the party realised that mass homelessness and exorbitant rents and house prices were hurting millions and restraining growth. But they could never build at the required level because of Nimby opposition in Tory seats.

Now Labour has taken many of those seats, while promising to tackle the housing shortage. Badenoch revelled in the difficulties the new government would face

She told Angela Rayner,

“They are not Tory constituencies now—they are Labour… It will be the Back Benchers—all those bright, shiny faces I see sitting behind the right hon. Lady [Rayner] who are really excited to be here. They have not started getting those angry emails that we have been replying to for 14 years. Many of those voters, on whom their narrow, slim majorities now rely, will be writing to them… And as it becomes clear to their voters what is happening in their new Labour constituencies in the green belt, those MPs are going to receive a lot more emails. I mean, a lot more.”

Read that again or watch her whole jeering performance in the above recording, and you will hear the voice of a politician, who was in power too long and failed too often.

She had no idea about how to improve the housing supply. She offers no Conservative plan to help the young find a home. Indeed, she seems entirely unaware that a serious political party needs a housing policy. Because conservatism failed everything must fail. Because Conservatives have locked themselves in a burning building with no exits – to use a fine phrase of their former leader William Hague – the rest of us must be imprisoned alongside them.

Out of ideas and out of time, all that is left now is the embittered, gleeful hope that others will fail as badly as Badenoch and the Conservative party failed.

My prediction is that their cynicism will push them further to the extreme. Far right politics is the last thrill left for a decadent Conservative party to try.

Leave a comment

Share

I am delighted that Writing from London is read all over the world. What makes it possible is the generosity of paying subscribers. Click the button below to upgrade. Paying subscribers have access to all articles, archives and podcasts, and can join the debates in comments and in the paid subscriber discussion threads.

Below are my most popular pieces. There’s a free trial on offer too!