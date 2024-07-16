If you want to know how to pose as a political sophisticate, do what thousands are doing now that Labour has returned to power.

Lean back, and yawn loudly to attract attention. Then announce that there is no difference between a Conservatives and a Labour government, and wait to hear an appreciative murmur.

The radical right and left have always wanted to maintain that mainstream parties are the same – the better to attract new recruits to their own outfits.

But the urge to pretend that Labour politicians are really Tories goes way beyond extremist politics. It’s the smart thing to say if you are a comedian, columnist, or chatterer on the radio talk shows.

“Labour is telling Britain it is now a conservative party – and we should believe it,” declares the headline on a piece by the left-wing economist David Edgerton. And everyone who is anyone appears to believe just that.

They are failing to notice that Keir Starmer is tearing up the assumptions of our populist age on crime and asylum.

Far from pandering to right-wing grievances, Starmer is confronting them. In many ways the splenetic Telegraph columnists who imagine that under Starmer every “conservative nightmare will come true, and more besides,” understand modern Britain better than their counterparts on the Guardian, who think that nothing has changed.

We are witnessing a coming of age of the liberalism of the 1990s, formed in opposition to the hardline on crime and asylum of Tony Blair and the then Conservative Home Secretary, Michael Howard.

I was part of it, as was Keir Starmer when he worked with the left-wing lawyers who gathered at Doughty Street Chambers in Bloomsbury, central London.

If you think he has changed beyond recognition since those idealistic days, consider the following:

Human rights

Starmer has made Richard Hermer his attorney general. Hermer isn’t a Labour politician or an elected MP. On the contrary, he is exactly the type of civil liberties lawyer Starmer was when he was a young man: the type who spent his waking hours hammering politicians for their real and imagined failures to meet the highest standards.

Hermer represented Afghan families in a public inquiry into the killing of 80 civilians, allegedly by the SAS. He says it is “almost impossible to conceive” how an Israeli siege of Gaza, that denied civilians food and water, could be in compliance with international law.

Hermer will be giving instructions in government, insisting that the treatment of prisoners and asylum seekers, and the conduct of foreign and defence policy, follow human rights law. You cannot imagine him authorising UK participation in the Second Gulf War, as Labour law officers did when Tony Blair was in power in 2003.

Indeed, I wonder how long the UK’s arms sales to Israel will survive his scrutiny.

Once attorney generals and the government legal service fought radical lawyers like Hermer (and indeed Starmer). Now the radical lawyers are in charge, and Labour ministers will have to cope with the restrictions they impose on their freedom of manoeuvre.

Prisons

Starmer put another non-politician into government when he made James Timpson, prisons minister. The Timpson family’s shoe repair business runs the Timpson Foundation, an admirable scheme to give ex-cons work.

James Timpson is a true prison reformer. He does not merely think that we need to let men out now because the Conservatives have taken the entire criminal justice system to the edge of collapse and there aren’t enough vacant cells left.

We are “addicted to sentencing and punishment,” he says. He believes we need to follow northern Europe in jailing far fewer people. We should build alternatives to custody and stop being a pale imitation of the punitive USA.

You have to be pushing 50 to remember the last time there was a real attempt at prison reform. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Conservative Home Secretaries Douglas Hurd and Ken Clarke declared that prison did not work. It taught minor offenders to become serious offenders. (“An expensive way to make bad people worse,” as the Conservatives said in 1990.) By 1993 the prison population was down to 44,600. Today it stands at 87,500.

Starmer would not have appointed Timpson if he did not want radical change. But he was also elected on a promise to tackle shoplifting and burglary, which have become virtual risk-free crimes. How will he do it?

The Tory legacy on law and order has been such a disgrace Conservative politicians have no right to criticise. That will change as memories fade. It is easy to imagine the day when practical Labour ministers begin to wonder how Timpson’s idealism fits in with the political realities of fights about crime.

Asylum

The chief failure of commentators is their inability to grasp how great a change from the status quo the refusal of Starmer to go along with the Conservative scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda represents.

Starmer and the Labour Home Affairs teams dismissed it as a vastly expensive “gimmick” designed to con voters into believing the Conservatives were tackling undocumented migrants.

Everyone is forgetting that, in the 1990s, going along with vastly expensive gimmicks was Labour policy.

The middle-aged romanticise the 90s now, as everyone romanticises their youth. To some of us who are older it was a scoundrel time when centre-left parties competed with conservatives to see who could strike the toughest poses. Beating the right on crime was seen as a prerequisite for winning power.

Ricky Ray Rector in court

Bill Clinton was the inspiration.He ordered the execution of a mentally incapable man to prove he was a tough enough guy to become US president.