The next election will be existential for the UK. If the radical right wins, the BBC, the NHS and the Human Rights Act will all go.

Given that elements of the right are now openly discussing what they euphemistically call “remigration” – deporting legal immigrants to this country – and maintaining that black, brown, Jewish and Irish people are the equivalent of “Mudbloods” who can never be truly English, it is fair to say that a transplanted version of Trump’s America could be on its way.

The failure of Keir Starmer’s government is not therefore just one of the normal vicissitudes of politics we can move on from.

It could lead to an attack on British democracy.

No one seriously doubts that his government has failed. Yesterday Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s once all-powerful adviser, resigned over his part in making Peter Mandelson the UK’s ambassador to America. Even before the Mandelson scandal, Keir Starmer had achieved the dismal distinction of becoming the most unpopular prime minister on record – more unpopular than even Liz Truss, whose breathtaking stupidity made her a global laughing stock.

Understanding what has gone wrong is crucial to the future.

On the Lowdown I interviewed the Labour thinker John McTernan, who has been at the heart of centre-left politics since the 1990s. He worked for Tony Blair, advised ministers in Gordon Brown’s government, and has a long-standing connection to the Australian Labor party. This makes John sound like an establishment figure. But from the start of Starmer’s premiership he has been highly critical of the emptiness of its political programme.

You can watch on YouTube above

On Apple here

On Spotify here.

On Amazon here and on all other platforms via this feed.

There are two views on how the centre left can win. They aren’t mutually exclusive, and successful parties always combine both strategies. But as Labour is not a successful party, allow me to spell them out bluntly,

The first is to keep moderate voters out of the arms of the right and far right by toning down leftish excess. McSweeney and Starmer claim that this is what they have been doing. One of their despairing supporters in Parliament told Westminster journalists yesterday that, now McSweeney was gone, “uber-woke, net-zeroist rejoinerism” would run riot.

On this reading the mission of the Starmer government was to stop anti-racism policies, oppose attempts to combat climate change, and above all else stamp on any talk of the UK rejoining the EU.

This is why Starmer constantly purges his party and briefs against colleagues – most notably Ed Miliband and his positive agenda for green energy provision – and why Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto ruled out any attempt to improve our economy by rejoining the Customs Union, the Single Market or the EU itself.

Starmer pretends he has no ideology and that there is “no such thing as Starmerism”.

As John McTernan said, the result of his unremittingly negative agenda is that Labour is now engulfed in factionalism for its own sake.

McTernan pointed out that in Patrick Maguire and Gabriel Pogrund’s authoritative account of Starmer and McSweeney’s rise, Labour insiders boast that they believe in “hippy punching” – battering opponents who believe in left-wing and green policies.

And at times it seems to be true that Labour cannot see a potential supporter, hippy or otherwise, without throwing a punch.

It has been bizarre watching Starmer turn on everyone who might vote for him, whether it’s by whacking graduates with higher debt payments, or trying to cut benefits for the disabled, or attacking civil liberties and trial by jury.

As John says:

“We have had No 10 punching everyone who disagrees with it, expelling people, damning them, and running briefing campaigns against Labour ministers, which I find genuinely shocking.”

They did not seem to realise that they also needed a positive programme of their own – and yes, I am writing about Starmer in the past tense now.

The Labour right once had formidable thinkers from Ernie Bevin to Tony Blair. They argued that their ideas for producing a just society were better than the ideas of their rivals on the left. Under Starmer it was just a question of who is in and who is out. It’s Margaret Thatcher’s corrupt line, “is he one of us?”

If you’re in the gang, if you are one of us, you’re OK. If not, you’re out.

John thinks that to talk about Starmer and McSweeney as standard bearers of the Labour right is to give them a credibility they don’t deserve.

“It’s just about their faction. It’s about protecting people who support that faction, and it’s about expelling people who don’t support that faction. And so the question is always what’s in the faction’s interest?

Not what is in the national interest or what is in the government’s interest or what’s in the party’s interest.”

So they turn on Andy Burnham and stop him standing for Parliament, even though he is the most popular Labour politician in the country and getting him into government would help save the party.

They turn on Wes Streeting not because they disagree with him but because they see him as a threat to the gang.

Incidentally, McTernan tells political nerds in the interview that Streeting is now promising the left that the purges will stop if he becomes leader, and is praising Eric Hobsbawm, the Marxist historian who influenced Labour thinking in the 1980s and 1990s.

In other words, Streeting’s running.

If Starmer and McSweeney aimed to make Labour popular, they have been the most spectacular failures. The party is now more unpopular than at any point in living memory.

As so often, men who pose as hard-headed realists have been proven to be less connected to reality than the hippies they want to punch.

The second way centre-left governments beat off the far right is by offering a positive programme. In the UK, there is an urgent need for Labour to develop one. The people in the centre-left bloc who have splintered off to the Liberal Democrats, Greens, nationalists or the Corbyn party need to be reassured.

Unless Labour can persuade them to vote tactically by offering policies that support a pro-Green, pro-European, pro-social justice agenda at the next election, the radical right will come through the middle.

They won’t like me saying it, but for Labour to save the country, it must embrace its inner hippy.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Below is background reading on the crisis on the left. They’re behind the paywall, and so I must give you my hard sell and say that paying subscribers have access to all kinds of benefits. You also allow me to carry on working – which means a lot to me!

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week.