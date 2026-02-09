Writing from London

Writing from London

I disagree, unusually, with practically everything you've said here. You've not uttered a word about the relentless press attacks from day one, or the misinformation which cripples any hope of rational discussion. Talk to Reform supporters, they think Starmer is privately educated and posh, just mysteriously not as confident and outgoing as all the other privately educated posh people they're used to ruling them. The quiet revolution of an entire cabinet from the state sector has just been glossed as them all being incompetent. They think he's a pedophile, who's appointed another pedophile to the position of ambassador. All the issues around Mandelson have been muddled and conflated. And they think democracy is opinion polls, and we can just swap PMs in and out whenever like and should hold a GE whenever things get tough. The Tories did far more damage to the fabric of our democracy and society than we realise. They destroyed people's sense of how things work. And the BBC's political coverage, woeful in the extreme, has contributed to this national degradation. Starmer came in to clear up. The truth? The clear up is bitterly resisted and resented. I have come to the conclusion we're not allowed a Labour govt. The attacks will be relentless until they're pushed out whoever leads from whatever faction. I think, as a country, we're very close to done, and Starmer was our only, and will turn out to have been, our last hope. I weep for my kids and theirs. Sorry for the long comment. I am very depressed.

McSweeney & Co. can't think outside the box. Their accepted political group think is that you can only defeat racist parties & policies by appealing to Labour voters assumed racism, which is in turn assumed to overule all other political beliefs we may hold.

It doesn't work, of course, merely convincing Reform voters they must be getting it right.

But it does enable them to avoid discussions that might challenge right-wing orthodoxy, in the (vain) hope the Right will leave them alone. It doesn't work either, of course, merely convincing the Right that they are weak & that bullying works. Which it does.

