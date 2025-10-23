Mark Rylance as Thomas Cronwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII in the BBC’s adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall (Credit BBC)

A mendacious political culture gripped the UK in the 2020s. The opposition failed to oppose. The major parties failed to level with the public. The radical right drove Britain out of the EU and the single market, and even as the costs mounted, it pretended that its epic failure was a triumph. The supposedly socialist left went along with the right – as it has done so often before.

Now Keir Starmer and his ministers say that they actually intend to be honest. They plan to tell the public about the damage leaving the EU has done to the UK – and continues to do every single day.

Or as a Guardian subeditor writing the headline for Rafael Behr’s column this week put it:

“Nothing else has worked – so Starmer and Reeves are finally telling the truth about Brexit.”

Dear God, that we should live in such an age of miracles.

Until now, Labour stayed silent about the damage Brexit caused because it wanted to win working-class voters. It assumed in its patronising way that the poor dears could not face reality. As for those of us who knew that the UK had made a terrible mistake, we were told to shut up.

The result has been mass cynicism.

The least discussed feature of the UK’s decline is how Brexit and the lies and evasions that followed have pushed intelligent, moderate-minded people into losing their belief in their country. (You can see the same process at work among opponents of Donald Trump in the US.)

After her premature death in 2022, the best way I could find to illustrate the collapse in faith was through the story of one of England’s greatest modern novelists.

Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy strengthened our national myths. Disgusted by the falsehoods and stupidity of Brexit she said goodbye to all that self-delusion in her final years – as well she might.

Mantle turned her back on England and wanted only to leave.

How Hilary Mantel came to loathe the England she mythologised

In his introduction to a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel’s essays, her editor Nicholas Pearson makes an announcement as shocking in its way as the news that the white cliffs of Dover have crumbled into the Channel or that the ravens have fled the Tower of London.

Mantel, who more than any other modern artist, reinterpreted the myths of English nationalism, had given up on England.