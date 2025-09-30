Maybe he has left it too late, but Keir Starmer finally stood up for anti-racist, democratic Britain at the Labour party conference today. Instead of agreeing with Nigel Farage, Starmer described him as a “snake oil merchant”.

He said of the radical right,

“Do they love our country? Do they want to serve our country – all of it? Our beautiful, tolerant, diverse country. Or do they just want to stir the pot of division because that’s worked in their interests?”

Obviously, this government will be judged on what it does, not on who it opposes. If it does not improve the lives of the mass of people. it will collapse. As the failure of Kamala Harris showed, you can’t win just by saying how terrible the other side is.

But at least Labour is confronting Farage and warning the public of the danger he represents,

I hope that I and many others helped spur a change of heart.

Over the past few weeks, we have pointed out that most people do not believe in the ugly values of Farage, the Tory party, the Tory press, and the worst of the broadcasters.

You should not dignify them by calling them “populists” when, contrary to what the media tells us, their arguments are not popular.

Here was my contribution

When will our spineless leaders speak for liberal Britain?

A grim and deluded assumption guides the Conservative party, the Labour party, nearly every national newspaper, Elon Musk and the BBC’s appalling political team.

They believe that Nigel Farage and the goons to the right of him speak for Britain. They think that most of us are borderline racist, climate-crisis denying, Trump-loving Europhobes, who care more about allowing people to incite mobs to burn asylum seekers alive than their family’s health and prosperity.

My home city of London saw its biggest far-right march since Oswald Mosley organised the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s.