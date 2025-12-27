One of thousand of death and rape threats J.K. Rowling receives for her stand on gender ideology

Just before Christmas the BBC announced that filming had begun on The Running Grave, the seventh of J.K. Rowling’s Strike novels. The BBC had dramatized the previous six and wasn’t about to stop now.

The adaptations don’t stop there. HBO is filming a new version of Harry Potter. The novels themselves continue to sell in vast quantities.

Rowling remains the great storyteller of our age.

Meanwhile, like a grating hum in the background, activists and the respectable mainstream denounce Rowling for her refusal to accept that biological men should be treated as women.

She broke with her liberal-left tribe (or at least the noisiest part of it). She didn’t play the game or nod along with conventional pieties at awards ceremonies and Hollywood parties.

To outsiders it is far from clear that Rowling is on “the wrong side of history.” Dr Hilary Cass looked at the effective sterilising of children – many of them with mental illness or on the autistic spectrum – and concluded: “There is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty suppressing hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria or incongruence.” The Supreme Court upheld the right to women-only spaces.

These vindications have only made her enemies angrier. The point about being in a tribe is that you support it when it is wrong. They will never forgive her is she turns out to have been right.

When she published a previous Strike novel, Troubled Blood, I wrote a long appreciation of Rowling and emphasised a point that many critics miss. Her refusal to conform helps make her a great writer.

Rowling takes the hard road

In Troubled Blood, J.K. Rowling (writing as Robert Galbraith) shows why, for all her fame, she will never be a celebrity.

The hero Cormoran Strike is in a pub listening to his friend Polworth explain the advantages of matrimony.

“There I am trying to get my hole on a Thursday night, heading home alone again, poorer, bored shitless; I thought of the money I’ve spent chasing gash, and the hassle, and whether I want to be watching porn alone at forty, and I thought, this is the whole point. What marriage is for. Am I going to do better than Penny? Am I enjoying talking shit to women in bars? Penny and me get on all right. I could do a hell of a lot worse. She’s not bad looking. I’d have my hole already at home waiting for me, wouldn’t I?”

We are enduring a new era of Victorian respectability. The nineteenth century policed what subjects writers could discuss. The twenty-first century allows them to discuss what they want, then polices how they discuss it.

In 99 novels or TV scripts out of 100, a man admitting to “chasing gash” and seeing his wife as a reliable supplier of “hole” would be a carrier of “toxic masculinity”. His revolting words would lead to the inevitable revelation that he was a revolting man who would behave badly and end worse.

Rowling is Victorian only in her Dickensian exuberance. She has produced dozens of characters for her Strike novels, as she did for the Harry Potter stories, and even when the characters are caricatures, they ring true.

Her powers of imagination and observation, and her remarkable sense of place — when she describes streets I have walked for years, I see them afresh — make the Strike series as much state-of-the-nation novels as detective stories.

If you want to describe your country as it is, rather than as the priesthood of the arts want it to be, you must be authentic. To go back to Polworth wagging his finger by the bar: blokes in pubs are more often drunk than toxic. Later in the book, Rowling shows him as a generous man, although, for understandable reasons, his wife gives him a hell of a hard time.

The refusal to play the game, to behave as propriety insists that she must, provokes an unease about Rowling that has turned into outright hatred in some quarters.

To start to understand why, imagine what she could have become when she finished the Harry Potter series in 2007.