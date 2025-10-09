Even by the standards of social media I have had a weird time of it. Weird and alarming.

I put up a piece here and at the Spectator about the failure of parts of the left to hold the line against anti-Jewish hatred. J.K. Rowling quoted from it in a tweet that attracted 16 million views (and rising). Then countless thousands – from a BBC presenter to an ex-porn star – berated her (and me) for worrying about antisemitism.

And then…

You know what? It’s probably best if I begin from the beginning.

Last week an Islamist attack on a synagogue in my home city of Manchester left two dead. I responded by writing about the failure of some parts of the pro-Palestine movement to distance themselves from Jew hate.

It was a leftish argument, I thought. I condemned racist murders – in this case the racist murders of Jews. (And leftists like all other sane people are against that, aren’t they?)

I pointed out that the anti-Israel demonstrators, who have filled the streets for two years, did not cancel their protests as a mark of respect for the dead as the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, had asked.

If they weren’t inciting violence, they would have had every right to ignore Mahmood.

But listen to their chants, I said: “Globalise the intifada,” surely a call to arms. “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea” – a slogan that can only mean the expulsion of all Jews living between the Mediterranean and the River Jordan.

If the protesters were serious about abjuring racism, they would make a stand. But I went on to look at how the Palestine Solidarity Campaign would not even define antisemitism, and argued that, if it did not define it, it could not police it.

Nothing I wrote could be construed as justifying the disgraceful attempts by Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers to brand calls for a two-state solution as antisemitic. That is not antisemitism, I said. “Nor is it in any way racist to deplore the reduction of Gaza to a charnel house of rubble and bones.”

In a decision I am sure I will regret I even praised the Green party because it, at least, warns its members about the dangers of Europe’s oldest hatred.

I filed my copy and took my son for a long walk in the Essex countryside. As chance would have it, we ended up in Epping, where the sectarianism that envelops this unhappy nation was made flesh by beery geezers with union flags looking for a confrontation with asylum seekers.

I switched on my phone and found that my Twitter feed had gone haywire.

J.K. Rowling had tweeted a quote from the piece: