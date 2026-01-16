There is undisguised hilarity among political journalists today at the fate of Robert Jenrick, one of the most opportunistic politicians in British history.

indeed, he may not even be “one of the most opportunistic.” There’s a case for saying he’s the all-time greatest and all-England record holder.

When David Lloyd George said, “He would make a drum out of the skin of his own mother in order to sound his own praises,” he might have been talking of Robert Jenrick.

When Groucho Marx said, “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them…well, I have others,” he might have been Robert Jenrick’s speech writer.

When Bob Dylan sung, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,” he might have been singing about Robert Jenrick.

Jenrick began his political career as a moderate conservative who supported David Cameron. David Cameron was the prime minister at the time so supporting him was the smart move.

In 2016, Jenrick supported Britain remaining in the EU. That too seemed a smart move because he thought Remain would win.

But then – oh my God – Remain lost and Cameron resigned, and Jenrick was all for Brexit, all of a sudden,

By 2019, it was clear Theresa May’s premiership was in trouble, and the Tories would pick Boris Johnson. If anyone was in any doubt about which way the wind was blowing, they needed only to notice that Jenrick had endorsed Johnson.

As late as 2022, Rishi Sunak saw Jenrick as a moderate minister who would control the extremist Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Sunak considered him a friend. This was a mistake. Mr Jenrick does not have friends. He has people he can use.

Jenrick saw which way right-wing opinion was moving and, far from moderating his colleagues, resigned as immigration minister in late 2023, and denounced Sunak’s scheme to deport illegal migrants saying it “does not go far enough.”

In 2024, he ran for the Conservative leadership by promising he could beat Farage. Then yesterday he defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform after Kemi Badenoch called his bluff.

Inevitably, this morning’s newspapers were gleefully reporting that a leaked audio showed that as late as March 2025 Jenrick was telling his supporters that Nigel Farage “couldn’t run a five-a-side team”.

But no news site was saying that, with Jenrick gone, Kemi Badenoch would move the Conservatives back towards the centre ground. That’s not even an option.

The silence amid all laughter was deeply ominous.

The most sinister feature of British and indeed Western politics is how moderate conservatism is everywhere in retreat.

I explained the corruption of conservatism, not by looking at who is up in Westminster politics and who is down, but at how ideas that were once the preserve of neo-Nazis are now parroted by supposedly respectable conservatives.

Extremism sweeps the British right

Trump envy, mudbloods and the new fanaticism

Something macabre is stirring in the soul of the British right. Driven half mad by the failure of Brexit and Liz Truss, it has doubled down on fanaticism. It prefers to push harder and faster to the extremes than face its own shortcomings.

Ideas that Conservatives themselves would once have dismissed as fascistic now produce barely a mumble of dissent.