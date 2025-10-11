Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems right to keep these posts on the current crisis free for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful.

Go back to the Europe we have lost, and you will remember that it was easy in the early 21st century for scoffing Washington securocrats to claim that “Americans are from Mars and Europeans are from Venus”.

They were the tough-minded Hobbesians, who understood that, unless the US Leviathan imposed order by military force, we would be in a “bellum omnium contra omnes” – a war of all against all.

Protected by American military power, naïve and whimsical Europeans could create a kinder, gentler future, and dream that we were living in Immanuel Kant’s world of perpetual peace.

Nation states and borders would wither away. The rule of international law, not brute military force, would settle disputes. Europe would need diplomats and aid workers in the 21st century, not guns and bombs.

Angela Merkel, who must now surely be seen as one of the most disastrous European leaders since 1945, could announce “Wandel durch Handel” – change comes through trade. Making Europe dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, was not the insanely risky strategy we now know it to be, but a way of changing and democratising the Putin regime via trading with it.

Ah, what an imperishable example of bourgeois hypocrisy Frau Merkel was. Not only could we run our homes and businesses on cheap Russian gas, not only could we get rich by selling Russia our exports, but we could also feel virtuous as we did it.

We’re not doing this for ourselves! We are doing it for liberal democracy!

As the neo-conservative thinker Robert Kagan put it as he denounced European hypocrisy in 2002:

“Europe’s rejection of power politics ultimately depends on America’s willingness to use force around the world against those who still do believe in power politics.”

I wonder what he thinks today. Now the roles are, if not quite reversed, then at least heading that way.

America is not willing to defend Europe. Now it is its president Donald Trump, who yearns for isolationism and a holiday from history.

Meanwhile, and contrary to propaganda from MAGA America, Europe has given more to Ukraine than the US. Yesterday European countries gave another sign that they were willing to consider moving from Venus to Mars when they dropped strong hints that they would treat Russian assets in Western banks as a legitimate target.

The leaders of the UK, France and Germany said that they were “ready to progress” to using their full value to support Ukraine’s war effort. The release of about $300 billion held in Western accounts would, said Starmer, Macron and Merz, “increase pressure” on Putin to counter his “stalling tactics and abhorrent attacks in response to peace talks”.

Until recently, many European countries and financiers found the idea of seizing Russian money abhorrent.

In the world we have lost, the world of borderless Europe, Francis Fukuyama, climate change treaties, and human rights lawyers, the idea that you could ignore property rights and expropriate assets was unthinkable.

Indeed, international law gave special protection to state property. In March, Federico Lupo Pasini, Professor of Financial Law at the University of Durham, told Euronews that, “A court order which commands the government to seize the assets of Russia would be illegal under international law and under domestic law, which imports international law.”

Potentially it would be legal if the government gave the order rather than the courts.

But Belgium is not convinced. It is demanding guarantees that it will be indemnified by European states if Russia takes legal action in years to come. Belgium is understandably worried because it hosts the financial depository, Euroclear, which holds the bulk of the Russian state assets frozen after Putin’s invasion of February 2022.

The concerns are not confined to governments. European banks and investment houses worry that foreign investors will stay away if the message gets out that changes in the political weather might put their investments at risk.

These are serious concerns that serious men and women must take very seriously indeed.

In our old Kantian world the rule of law, the rights of property and the need for financial stability mattered.

But worrying about them now seems quaint to the point of absurdity. And even the countries that worried most about the legality of seizure – the UK, Germany and France – admit it.

Russian money isn’t an asset in 2025: it is loot, it is plunder – the very spoils of war.

It is the loss that befalls Vladimir Putin when he sends his army into battle and fails to secure his baggage train.

For we are at war, and not only in Ukraine. As the Economist said recently

“Drones over Poland; MiG fighters traversing Estonian airspace; telecom cables damaged deep beneath the Baltic Sea; airports paralysed by cyber-attacks and quadcopters; mysterious explosions and assassinations; bot swarms pumping out propaganda to disrupt elections: none of these on its own is a casus belli, but together they are adding up to something new and dangerous. Vladimir Putin is waging a grey-zone campaign against NATO: a cheap, deniable and calibrated effort to unsettle Europe that is carefully short of outright conflict.”

For all its bourgeois hypocrisies we will miss our old life on Venus.

The idealistic world of Immanuel Kant is always preferable to the grim world of Thomas Hobbes.

But when the shooting starts, Hobbes wins every time. Unless we are very lucky, I suspect his world is about to get grimmer yet.

