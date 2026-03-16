After Russia attacked Ukraine, no one tried to murder Russians living in the West. Arsonists did not attempt to firebomb Russian Orthodox churches. Émigré Russian parents did not worry about their children when they sent them to school.

For Jews, it has been a bloodier story since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

In theory, you ought to be able to oppose the Netanyahu government and anti-Jewish racism at the same time. But some can’t manage it and, let us be frank, don’t want to manage it. They welcome the excuse for hate.

To stay only with the past few weeks, yesterday (15 March) French anti-terror prosecutors opened an investigation into two brothers suspected of plotting a “lethal and antisemitic” attack. On 14 March an unknown bomber targeted a Jewish school in Amsterdam. On 13 March Dutch police arrested four young men on suspicion of setting off an explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam.

On 12 March, a migrant to the US, who lost members of his family to an Israeli attack in Lebanon, thought that the only thing to do was to load up a truck with explosives and ram a synagogue in Michigan. On 9 March, a bomber targeted a synagogue in Liège. On 7 and 8 March gunmen shot up three synagogues in Toronto. On 6 March police in London arrested one Iranian and three British-Iranian nationals on suspicion of collecting intelligence on Jewish targets.

I could go on, but I hope you take my point.

Whenever these attacks are discussed, you can always count on prominent media figures to announce that they are understandable responses to Israeli aggression – whataboutery they never use to justify violence against Muslims.

On the Lowdon I was joined by the Booker Prize winner Howard Jacobson whose latest novel, Howl, follows a Jewish teacher trying to cope with the explosion of hatred after October 2023. It’s a brilliant and at times bitterly funny book.

And, as anyone who knows him would expect, Howard was an equally brilliant guest.

You can listen on Apple above.

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On Spotify here

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Howard talks about how the 2023 massacres let loose pent-up Jew hatred, not just among Islamists and neo-fascists, but among the supposedly educated left.

“After the Holocaust, we said: ‘How do we stop that? Education!’ We must teach people. So we taught people and we thought education would make sure that we would never behave like barbarians again. But it would seem that barbarism is alive and well in some of our best universities.”

Please listen and please read my essay below on Howard’s work and the failure to tell the truth about antisemitism – or even to acknowledge its existence.

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Telling the truth about Jew hatred

The UK like the rest of the West is experiencing an upsurge in anti-Jewish hatred and violence. This shouldn’t be a contentious thing to say. It’s a bloody and indisputable fact.

But everything about Jews is contentious today and inconvenient facts fight to be heard.

To take the most brutal example to date, in October Jihad al-Shamie, a British citizen born in Syria, charged into the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in my home city of Manchester, stabbing any Jew he could find – murdering one and causing the death of another when a police bullet went astray.

And yet every time I write about Jihad, people message me on X or take the trouble to contact me on my home email as if I had broken a taboo. They insist that I cannot suggest that Jihad was an Islamist motivated by murderous antisemitism.

But he was called “Jihad,” I reply.