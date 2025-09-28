Moldova may not feature greatly in global discourse. But Putin tried every corrupt trick he knew to pull this former Soviet conquest back into the Russian empire. If he had succeeded, it would have been another grim triumph for autocracy.

But tonight, praise be, it looks like he failed.

The BBC reports

“The pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu has taken a strong lead in parliamentary elections seen as critical for her country’s future path to the EU. Sandu, who had warned of “massive Russian interference” after voting on Sunday, said the future of her country, flanked by Ukraine and Romania, was at stake. With almost 90% of the 1.6m votes counted, Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) was on 47.6%, well ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc on less than 26%. Turnout was over 52%, higher than in recent years.”

You get an idea of the scale of Russian interference from this terrific investigation by BBC journalists into Moscow’s fake news operation.

Meanwhile this summary from my friend and former Foreign Office diplomat Arthur Snell captures the significance of Russia’s defeat.