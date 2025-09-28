Moldova may not feature greatly in global discourse. But Putin tried every corrupt trick he knew to pull this former Soviet conquest back into the Russian empire. If he had succeeded, it would have been another grim triumph for autocracy.
But tonight, praise be, it looks like he failed.
The BBC reports
“The pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu has taken a strong lead in parliamentary elections seen as critical for her country’s future path to the EU.
Sandu, who had warned of “massive Russian interference” after voting on Sunday, said the future of her country, flanked by Ukraine and Romania, was at stake.
With almost 90% of the 1.6m votes counted, Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) was on 47.6%, well ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc on less than 26%. Turnout was over 52%, higher than in recent years.”
You get an idea of the scale of Russian interference from this terrific investigation by BBC journalists into Moscow’s fake news operation.
Meanwhile this summary from my friend and former Foreign Office diplomat Arthur Snell captures the significance of Russia’s defeat.
“If it were not on the frontlines of the global battle between authoritarianism and democracy, the outcome of a parliamentary election in Moldova, a country similar in size and population to Wales, might not be of great importance beyond its borders.
But Moldova is on the frontlines, both politically and geographically. For this reason, the results of the elections matter enormously; and the early signs, from the Moldovan Electoral Commission, are positive. With 90 per cent of votes counted, the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has polled 46 percent, a twenty point lead over the Patriotic Bloc (which relies for its funding on Russia and may not, therefore, be very accurately named).
A significant chunk of Moldova is a Russian-aligned breakaway territory called Transnistria and 1,500 Russian troops are stationed there, occupying this part of sovereign Moldovan territory. #
In spite of this, Moldova’s president Maia Sandu, a remarkably brave politician, has stood up to Russia, braving attempted Moscow-backed coups, confected riots and all manner of provocations.
Sandu has doggedly pursued the objective of EU accession for her country, an obvious choice for an impoverished nation that is economically and culturally intertwined with the EU, particularly its neighbour Romania. But Moldova had the misfortune to be under Soviet occupation from 1940 to 1991. As a result, in the zero-sum mentality of Vladimir Putin, it is part of the Russian sphere of influence, and has no right to determine its future, particularly a future that involves joining the EU.
This is why so much has been at stake in Moldova’s elections: a victory for the Moscow-backed Patriotic Bloc would put the control of a country that is under partial Russian occupation firmly into the Kremlin’s camp.
This major defeat for Russia comes at a time when it is testing Europe across a range of fronts: drone incursions into Poland and Denmark, penetrating Estonian airspace, attacking undersea cables in the Balkans and suborning politicians across the continent.
As anti-democratic Russian stooges rise up the opinion polls, Russia’s cynical methodology is also seen in its support for Reform UK here in Britain. A senior member of REFUK’s previous incarnation the Brexit Party, former MEP Nathan Gill, has just pleaded guilty to bribery charges, admitting to having been paid by a Russian intelligence asset to deliver specific messages in the European Parliament.
One of Gill’s former staffers is a current REFUK candidate in an upcoming Senedd election in October and Nigel Farage notoriously said that “Vladimir Putin is the world leader I most admire.” Of course, Donald Trump has also constantly delivered a pro-Kremlin line, undermining democratic values and the rule of law and praising authoritarianism.
Against this backdrop, the bravery and determination of ordinary Moldovans cannot be overstated. Putin has suffered a bad defeat. We don’t yet know what his reaction will be; but we do know that time and again, even when threatened, bribed and bullied, Europeans affirm their desire to be in Europe, not in the Russkiy Mir.”
As someone living in another “country similar in size and population to Wales”, I’m very pleased.
I think the Moldavian electorate see quite clearly what the choices are EU with prosperity and plenty of freedoms or, well.
That leads to the question what’s wrong with many Hungarians and Slovaks?