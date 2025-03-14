I was interviewed by the political activist Nick Tyrone for his Neoliberal Centrist Dad podcast. We talked about two responses to Trump that sound similar but, in fact, could not be more different

1) Appease Trump

Keir Starmer and so many others are saying words to the effect of, “OK, Trump has a point, we have freeloaded on American military power. All we need to do is spend more on defence. Once we have done that, he will be happy, and the American security guarantee will remain”.

As I told Nick, I don’t want to criticise Western politicians. They are trying to keep the Nato alliance together by appeasing Trump because they know how weak Europe is.

But what if Trump can’t be appeased? What if he is not a “transactional” politician, who can be bought off with extra defence spending?

Look at the insane demand that Canada abandon its independence, or recall the vulpine relish with which Musk and Vance egged on the far right in the UK and Germany. Then consider how the Trump administration has battered Ukraine, and you realise that no reasonable transaction is on offer.

2) Accept America is no longer our friend

In this case we must still increase spending. But we will do it to secure our independence by building up our armed forces and arms manufacturing capability as part a European security alliance You only need to write these sentences to realise how incredibly difficult it will be to turn Europe into an independent military power. But maybe that is the only choice. And if we don’t take it, Europe’s future is to be pushed around by Russia China and America.

Elsewhere we discuss

When will Starmer have to break with Trump?

How Farage, Trump and Musk will unite against Starmer and undermine the defence of Europe

How with every day that passes Brexit looks a bigger and bigger mistake: not just an economic but a strategic disaster.

How the American empire is becoming like the Russian empire

How the British right has become like the Marxist left as it blames the “deep state” for its own monumental failures.

And how, if there were a bloody deep state, it would never have allowed Trump to become president and Britain to leave the EU in the first place! Give a gift subscription Share

