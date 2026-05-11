With Labour suffering one of its worst defeats in a century in the Scottish, Welsh and English elections, and with plotting against Keir Starmer building in intensity, I was joined on the Lowdown by Rafael Behr to discuss the crisis on the centre-left.

Rafael Behr is a columnist for the Guardian. He is also the author of Politics a Survivors Guide, one of the best accounts of Britain’s nervous breakdown after Brexit.

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Please listen or watch of course. But for those of you who like to read, here is a summary of our debate with links and explanations.

Who is the centre-left for?

Labour has lost Wales to Welsh nationalists just as it lost Scotland to Scottish nationalists in the 2010s. Meanwhile white working-class voters went off to Reform, and radical middle-class and Muslim voters went Green.

What’s left of the centre-left? It’s hard looking at Britain today to discover which interest group or ideology the party represents now. Labour appears to be for no one. This is Starmer’s greatest failure. He hasn’t defined himself or his party.

Rafael Behr described a country where “Labour doesn’t have a heartland or a stronghold anywhere”.

The result is that you can imagine a typical Reform voter – an angry, patriotic pensioner, perhaps.

You can picture a typical Tory – not that there are many left, but you can still picture a Tory. And you can see a leftwing graduate, who is furious about Gaza, their student debts and their miserable prospects, as a caricature Green

But what does a typical Labour voter even look like after almost two years of a Starmer government?

“This is,” said Behr, an “existential challenge. No one really knows who Labour is for anymore. And that feels very, very dangerous for the future of the party.”

Is it Burnham or bust?

We woke up this morning to hear news of Labour plotting on an epic scale – so epic indeed it feels as if the Parliamentary Labour Party now has more factions than the actual Labour Party has votes.

Speculation about Andy Burnham is at the heart of it: Starmer’s fear of Burnham and the Labour left’s faith in him.

Labour’s National Executive Committee stopped Burnham standing for a seat in Manchester earlier this year because Starmer knew Burnham would beat him in a leadership contest if he returned to Parliament.

This morning Peter Kyle, a government loyalist, was on the radio suggesting that the party establishment would block him again.

Do any of them think about how rigging the system to protect their leader looks to the public? Or about what it says about their own lack of confidence?

Behr’s argument in the interview was refreshingly simple. We should not “overthink” the problem.

If our political priority is to stop Farage turning Britain into a corrupt, Trumpist state, then Labour needs its best politicians.

The Labour government is seen as a failure.

Therefore, you need someone who is not contaminated by its failure – Andy Burnham, for example.

The government is also incredibly unpopular

Therefore, it needs to be led by a popular politician – and Andy Burnham is one of the few popular Labour politicians left.

For the record, I find this case convincing. But no one should ignore its flaws.

Can the left unite? Don’t be ridiculous!

An argument I take very seriously is that in our fragmented times victory comes to the politicians who can mobilise tactical voting. By this reckoning Labour needs a leader leftish people, who want to vote Green or nationalist, will nevertheless hold their noses and support for the greater good of stopping Farage.

Andy Burnham, Angela Rayner or Ed Miliband could unite the left and see off a divided right.

I think there is a lot to be said for the case for a soft-left leader, particularly given the unreasoning hatred Keir Starmer arouses. However unfair much of the criticism directed against Starmer is, removing him would drain the poison.

But there are good arguments against happy-clappy leftism.

In our interview Rafael put the case of right-wing supporters of Wes Streeting. The theory that leftists can always be friends not only flies against centuries of fratricidal civil wars on the left, it disintegrates on contact with the “hard choices that a Prime Minister has to make”.

Streeting’s allies say Burnham has never had to face hard choices. Yet he wants to come back to Westminster and run a government where the need for increased defence spending to help us break from Trump’s America conflicts with the burgeoning demands of the NHS and the welfare state.

“Can you imagine Burnham actually just picking a lane and saying, ‘no, these are my priorities’ when doing so is going to really piss a bunch of people off.”

Particularly, when the people he pisses off are his allies on the left.

In other words, says the Labour right, Keir Starmer isn’t unpopular because he’s “a wicked man” but because he has had to face the realities of governing Britain during a crisis.

Equally, Labour even under a more left-wing leader, will not suddenly abandon hardline immigration controls for fear that it would gift victory to Farage if it did. There’s a section of the left around the Green Party which will never accept that.

Above all else is the danger of motivated reasoning sweeping the centre-left. Politicians like Miliband and Burnham convince themselves and their followers that, for instance, the energy crisis will result in the public going green, or that the threat from Trump will bolster support for rejoining the EU.

This time it is different, they cry. This time the public truly wants what we are offering.

They risk ignoring how the left is losing everywhere in the West.

On the one hand, it is fatally divided.

Polanski’s alliance of much of the white left and Muslim vote will attack Labour whatever it does and whatever leader it elects because the Greens want to supplant Labour – as does the SNP and Plaid Cymru. There can be no progressive alliance there.

On the other hand, the right will hammer away at the leftish menace Labour represents.

Rafael gave us a vision of the future when he said in the interview that the lesson from Europe and north America is that, when given the choice, enough voters will reject, not just the radical left, but the soft left too.

“When the proposition is, do you want a slightly lefty prime minister who might be a little bit in hock to Polanski, and who might raise taxes, a load of people, whatever they’re telling pollsters now, will go and vote for the right come the General Election.

“You need a Labour leader who can shut that down. And, unfortunately, that’s why Tony Blair was incredibly successful and that’s why the Morgan McSweeney project was electorally very successful. And that’s why the soft left won’t be successful.”

You may wish it otherwise, and I certainly do. But the argument that we can solve our problems either by building an egalitarian society or by clamping down on immigration is being won repeatedly by the right.

Rafael argued that it flies in the face of modern history to wistfully believe that voters “will happily pay more tax to get better public service” rather than listen to politicians who blame society’s failings on immigrants and the undeserving poor.

Social democrats need to find ways of winning that argument and they are highly unlikely to find them by retreating into their comfort zone.

There is much more in our discussion.

We talked about the exhaustion of so many people with cautious, centrist politics. It is all very well pointing out that Farage and Polanski are charlatans, or that the far right and far left have no workable policies, but the centre still has to deliver wage growth and homes people can afford – and it is not doing that.

The tired timid offer of the Starmer government ignores the fact that the world is not being shaped by cautious men and women but by political movements that know what they want and are prepared to fight for it.

Finally, I should end on a note of optimism and say that I still retain enough faith in the people of this country to believe that, whatever else happens, enough of us will unite to stop Farage becoming prime minister.

For all the huge problems it faces, liberal democracy can still fight back.

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